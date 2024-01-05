Wisconsin Powers Up the Largest Solar Farm in the Midwest

Wisconsin has taken a major step forward in green energy by bringing the state’s biggest solar farm, Badger Hollow Solar Farm, fully into action. This significant initiative, a joint venture by Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) and We Energies, is not just the state’s largest but also stands out as a major player in the Midwest region of the United States.

Project Details and Capacity

The Badger Hollow Solar Farm has an impressive 300-megawatt (MW) capacity and covers roughly 1,900 acres.

It was rolled out in two 150 MW stages. The first part kicked off in December 2021, while the second portion just started up.

This solar giant features 830,000 double-sided solar panels on moving structures, capturing solar energy all day long and even during winter when sunlight bounces off the snow.

With such power, the farm can supply electricity to about 90,000 homes, indicating a considerable leap towards eco-friendly energy.

Ownership and Collaboration

In the project’s second half, We Energies takes charge of 100 MW with MGE handling 50 MW.

For the initial phase, Wisconsin Public Service (We Energies’ partner) holds 100 MW, leaving MGE with another set of 50 MW.

Jeff Keebler, the top dog at MGE, has put a spotlight on this unique team-up within Wisconsin’s utilities, showcasing the project as proof of their shared win.

Impact on Renewable Energy in Wisconsin

Renewable energy in Wisconsin is mostly characterized by big utility projects.

Adding Badger Hollow meant that the Solar Energy Industries Association placed Wisconsin 25th for solar capacity as of Q3 2023.

But the state is on track to vault up to possibly 12th place thanks to plans for a further 3,781 MW of solar power over the coming five years.

Operational Milestones

The Badger Hollow Solar Farm, packed with about half a million solar panels, got up and running in December 2021. The wrap-up of its second phase just last month means the whole shebang’s now full steam ahead. This is big news for MGE—they’re dead set on getting greener when it comes to energy. Commitment to Sustainability “Badger Hollow’s done and dusted,” says Jeff Keebler from MGE. “And it’s pushing us forward towards knocking out our reliance on dirty energy.”

MGE’s drawing a line in the sand: by 2030, they want their customers’ electricity to be way cleaner, aiming for an 80% slash in carbon emissions. They’re eyeballing that zero-carbon prize, too.

We Energies’ head honcho Scott Lauber’s singing the same tune. He’s all about dishing out energy that doesn’t trash the planet. He’s tipping his hat to Badger Hollow for its role in churning out power that’s not only low-cost but also stone-cold reliable and squeaky-clean, any time of year. Economic and Environmental Benefits It’s not just Mother Earth smiling about this project. Badger Hollow’s slamming down cash into local pockets—think jobs like building, fixing, and running the place. It’s giving back to the community and greasing the wheels for local talent.

This solar farm is also throwing punches against climate change. By trimming down those nasty greenhouse gases, it’s in the ring fighting for not just the home turf but the whole world.

Swapping to stuff like solar power could also mean good news for your wallet down the line. Renewable energy keeps prices steady, which should make both everyday folks and the big energy players pretty darn happy. Technological Innovation in Solar Energy Cool tech is at the heart of Badger Hollow Solar Farm. These nifty two-faced solar panels snag sunlight from both directions—a slick move, especially when Old Man Winter rolls around and bounces more light off the snow.

Improved tracking systems, which follow the sun’s path during the day, boost the solar farm’s productivity. This sets a new standard for upcoming solar energy endeavors.

Conclusion

The start of operations at Badger Hollow Solar Farm is a big step for Wisconsin’s shift to renewable energy. This effort highlights strong teamwork among the main utility companies and demonstrates Wisconsin’s dedication to an eco-friendly tomorrow. To sum up, this solar farm stands out because of its huge size and smart layout. It leads the charge for greener, more sustainable power in the Midwest.

Image Source: Yodel2010, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons