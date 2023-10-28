US Battery Giant Energizer Eyes Acquisition of Troubled APS Factory in Belgium

In a development with potentially profound ramifications for the battery manufacturing sector, American battery behemoth Energizer Holdings is reportedly engaged in high-level negotiations aimed at acquiring the beleaguered Advanced Power Solutions (APS) factory in Limburg, Belgium. This factory, previously under the ownership of Panasonic, has been grappling with severe financial turbulence in recent years, marked by workforce reductions and production constraints, casting a shadow over its future viability.

Nestled in Tessenderlo, Limburg, the APS factory has been mired in financial turmoil for some time. In a major restructuring exercise last year, the facility shed 70 jobs. This year, a dwindling demand for its products exacerbated its woes, leading to work schedule reductions and the imposition of economic unemployment measures affecting its 300-strong workforce. In June, labor unions sounded the alarm, expressing deep-seated concerns regarding the factory’s survival.

Energizer Holdings, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is now diligently seeking the green light from competition authorities for a potential takeover of critical assets from Advanced Power Solutions. The specific terms of this proposed acquisition have been shrouded in secrecy, as neither Energizer nor the current custodian of APS, the German investment group Aurelius, have officially disclosed any details on the matter.

Aurelius had assumed control of APS in June 2021, inheriting both the Limburg battery plant and a sister facility in Poland from the Japanese conglomerate Panasonic. This strategic maneuver is in alignment with Aurelius’s track record of engaging in carve-outs, a strategy involving the acquisition of divisions from multinational corporations. In Belgium, the investment firm has recently added the printing plates division of Agfa-Gevaert and the Remi Claeys Aluminum metal group to its portfolio.

The storied history of the Limburg battery factory extends over half a century, originating as a joint venture between Dutch company Philips and Japanese heavyweight Matsushita (Panasonic). After Philips’ departure, the factory assumed the mantle of Panasonic’s primary manufacturing hub for AA, AAA, and other alkaline batteries. Just before its transfer to Aurelius, the factory was churning out an impressive annual production volume nearing one billion units.

However, Advanced Power Solutions has encountered a challenging fiscal landscape, underscored by its fiscal year 2022 financial performance. The company posted revenues of 70.7 million euros, but due to surging operational costs, it incurred a net loss of 8.7 million euros. In its annual report, the company cited stiff competition from Chinese battery manufacturers offering cutthroat pricing as a pivotal factor contributing to its financial woes. Furthermore, the imposition of hefty import tariffs by the United States on Chinese batteries further exacerbated the competitive pressures in the European market.

In stark contrast, Energizer Holdings reported robust revenues of $3 billion in the previous year, primarily propelled by its diverse product portfolio encompassing batteries, portable lamps, and automotive maintenance products. Energizer stands as a globally recognized battery stalwart, rivaled only by Duracell. Intriguingly, Duracell, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway under the stewardship of renowned American investor Warren Buffett, also operates a substantial battery manufacturing facility in Aarschot, Belgium.

The prospective acquisition of Advanced Power Solutions by Energizer has garnered keen interest among industry experts and market analysts. It potentially signals a strategic maneuver by Energizer to bolster its global footprint and fortify its position in the fiercely competitive battery market. The outcome of these negotiations will undeniably exert substantial influence on the future trajectory of the Belgian battery factory and the broader landscape of battery manufacturing in Europe.

With both Energizer and Aurelius maintaining a veil of secrecy regarding the intricacies of their ongoing talks, stakeholders within the industry and the factory’s workforce will be closely monitoring developments. The resolution of these negotiations carries the potential not only to reshape the destiny of the APS factory but also to mold the dynamics of the global battery sector at large.