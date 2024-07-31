Transportation Experts Discuss How the Transport Industry is Going Green

With electric vehicles taking more share of the market, it’s a no-brainer that transport companies worldwide are considering their environmental impact.

As long as vehicles exist, exporting and importing will be necessary, thus creating a huge demand for transport. Not to mention the added e-commerce added to the supply chain each year as fewer retail stores are opening up.

In today’s article, we’ll go into the implications of the current effect of transportation on the planet, and how transport experts are paving the way forward to create a green future.

If you’re ready to learn more about going green in the transport industry, keep on reading down below.

Current Implications of Transportation on the Environment

As most vehicles in today’s economy end up being exported, sometimes across continents, there are several points of travel vehicles must go through. The first step is sending them to destination countries, and the second step is getting them to dealerships. Once the vehicle is at the dealership, the final leg will be transporting the vehicle to the final owner.

Unfortunately, there is no way around getting these vehicles to their destination continents across the world. Massive ships make their way through ports every single day, transporting vehicles so consumers can buy them.

The constant demand for new vehicles creates this need, not to mention the demand for local transportation as well. For example, a popular vehicle company like A1 Auto Transport in Sacramento gets orders to transport vehicles to New York daily, and sometimes the requests are to take the vehicle internationally.

There is no getting around vehicular exports, as most countries rely on importing vehicles for their citizens. However, that doesn’t mean all is lost. With the advent of electric vehicles, going green is the way forward for transport companies worldwide. But how exactly are they going to get there? We’ll lay that all down in the next section, expanding on how transport companies are going green in 2024 and beyond.

How Transport Companies are Going Green

Alternative Fuel Sources

It’s already happening as we speak. Popular giants like FedEx have already claimed to be working toward their entire fleet being zero-emission. This means that they will replace their entire fleet of vehicles and start working towards using only electric vehicles.

By 2025, FedEx Express will purchase 50% electric vehicles, and by 2030, convert to only purchasing electric vehicles. The biggest hurdle in the early days of electric was the implications of long-haul charging; however, faster and better chargers across the country are making it easier to “fuel up” no matter your location.

FedEx is also investing in alternative fuel sources for their aircraft and other vehicular emissions. With aircraft modernization, they have been able to use less fuel since 2012 and save a combined 1.43 billion gallons of jet fuel.

With these innovations in the transport industry, FedEx is paving the way for a greener future. Companies that are involved in the most carbon emissions are responsible for their actions, and seeing industry giants lead the way is a good start to encourage other transport companies to go green.

Route Optimization

As artificial intelligence is often used as a buzzword, it’s still helping companies that you wouldn’t expect to further optimize their processes, including transport companies. AI can analyze millions of different scenarios at once and output the most optimal route for each scenario.

This means that transporters are going to use less fuel over the long run, which will help in reducing carbon emissions. Route optimizations can help reduce downtime and even help get customers their vehicles faster.

Batching goods together in more intelligent ways can help further reduce the number of vehicles needed to transport parcels, reducing the amount of fuel needed and saving companies millions of dollars over the long run.

Electric Mega Ships

The biggest hurdle is going to be electrifying larger ships that do the bulk of the intercontinental shipping. It still seems like a dream to be able to go continent to continent fully on solar; however, with the rapid advancement in battery technology, we are getting closer each year.

That doesn’t mean that transport ships can’t start working towards a greener future now. They can start to implement solar panels as well as use partial electric power instead of relying solely on fossil fuels. While still partially a concept, large boats running on solar are being built as we speak.

Conclusion

The biggest hurdle will be getting transport companies to invest in a brighter future. The early infrastructure is not there to support fully electric transport; however, time is running out to save the planet from the destruction caused by global warming.

As giants like FedEx work towards zero emissions in the next few decades, it’s paramount that other companies involved in transport follow their lead. Without everyone on board with reducing emissions, the future of the planet and the environment is bleak.