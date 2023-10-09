The Flaw of Chinese Wind Turbines: Hidden Radiation Risks in Neodymium Production

Neodymium, the unassuming hero of the green energy revolution, holds a clandestine secret that often lurks in the shadows. While this rare earth metal plays a pivotal role in the creation of potent and compact permanent magnets essential for electric vehicles and wind turbines, the grim reality of its extraction and processing, primarily concentrated in China, unveils significant health and environmental hazards. European radioecologists, with a critical life cycle analysis, have cast a glaring spotlight on these concerns, revealing alarming levels of radioactive exposure in the vicinity of China’s major rare earth mining hub, Bayan Obo, nestled in Inner Mongolia.

As a member of the rare earth group of metals, neodymium assumes a pivotal position within the magnets adorning wind turbines—an industry responsible for more than 30 percent of green electricity production in certain nations. In a single three-megawatt wind turbine, a staggering 560 kilograms of neodymium is harnessed within the confines of a two-ton magnet. It’s worth noting that approximately 90 percent of the world’s neodymium supply traces its origins back to China, where production costs stand notably lower compared to other global players.

Nonetheless, the neodymium mining process is riddled with intricacies. It involves the extraction of minerals like bastnäsite and monazite, boasting not only neodymium but also alarmingly high concentrations of thorium, uranium, and their radioactive offspring. These radioactive elements are unceremoniously released into the environment as fine dust particles during ore grinding and material processing, precipitating grave health risks for workers and the nearby populace.

In a groundbreaking endeavor, researchers from Leibniz Universität Hannover have meticulously quantified the radioactive exposure endured by the people inhabiting the Bayan Obo region. Their revelations paint a grim picture, with both workers and local residents facing radiation levels that egregiously surpass the permissible limit of one millisievert per year per person—a benchmark established in many nations.

Clemens Walther, a prominent radioecologist involved in the study, underscores the gravity of the situation: “Our results unequivocally demonstrate that the radioactive exposure faced by workers and the local population, in some instances, dramatically exceeds the one millisievert per year per person limit sanctioned in this country.” The research, drawing on data from Chinese studies measuring airborne radioactive contamination around Bayan Obo, meticulously calculates radiation doses experienced by individuals, factoring in lifestyle choices, respiratory rates, and outdoor activities.

The most severely affected parties comprise the 6,000 individuals toiling in the heart of the open pit mine and the 23,000 residents of the Bayan-Obo mining district. Astonishingly, even the denizens of Baotou, situated 150 kilometers to the south, where ores undergo grinding, smelting, and metal extraction, find themselves ensnared by the tentacles of radioactive dust. The glaring absence of adequate occupational safety measures and radiological monitoring for the mining and processing operations workforce further exacerbates the situation.

The researchers take their investigation a step further by scrutinizing the radioactive footprint of a typical three-megawatt wind turbine over its 22.5-year lifespan, factoring in average electricity production per gigawatt-hour. The environmental impact remains minimal in Europe, where neodymium within wind turbines no longer harbors radionuclides during operation. However, a stark transformation occurs when one considers the population subjected to radiation during rare earth mining.

While the cohort directly exposed to radiation in mining and processing may seem relatively small, the broader populace residing near these mining locales faces substantial risks. This revelation casts a daunting shadow over the perception of wind energy as an unblemished, eco-friendly technology, particularly when focusing on material production and processing. When scrutinizing the complete life cycle, encompassing mining, and processing, wind energy’s environmental toll mirrors that of coal-fired power generation.

Clemens Walther astutely observes, “You could say we’re ‘exporting’ environmental and health risks to produce clean green power.” One potential remedy for mitigating these perils lies in diversifying rare earth mining beyond China. Locations like Kiruna, Sweden, are rumored to house significant rare earth deposits. However, such a shift would necessitate substantial initial subsidies, as European production may not match the cost-effectiveness of Chinese mining.

The concealed radioactive risks entwined with neodymium production for wind turbines in China demand a heightened focus. The environmental and health consequences for workers and those residing in close proximity are substantial, casting a shadow of doubt upon the notion of wind energy as an unequivocally clean and green power source. Addressing these concerns will necessitate international collaboration and investment in safer mining practices to safeguard the sustainability of the green energy revolution.