Spaniards Demand Urgent Action on Climate Change Amidst Severe Weather Woes

As Spain grapples with a relentless onslaught of severe weather events, the country’s citizens are increasingly agitating for concrete measures to address the growing crisis. Recent research commissioned by the Spanish bank BBVA and other organizations has revealed that climate change has surged to the top of Spaniards’ concerns, leading to widespread demands for more proactive government intervention.

The stark reality of Spain’s climate-related challenges came to the forefront when Bilbao, a city renowned for its resilience and ambition, experienced a devastating storm over the weekend. The storm left the newly inaugurated home of Bilbao Basket, a prominent professional basketball team, submerged in floodwaters. This catastrophe occurred just days after a lavish opening ceremony, which marked a substantial investment of over $3.2 million into state-of-the-art facilities.

However, Bilbao is not alone in facing the wrath of extreme weather. In the capital city of Madrid, a train station was completely inundated, and the second ring road encircling the city was temporarily closed due to flooding. Valencia, Spain’s third-largest city, faced road closures, tunnel inundations, and submerged subway stations.

This recent spate of storms is the second to hit Spain in as many weeks, and it has stirred public unrest. Climate Minister Teresa Ribera faced jeers during her visit to Aldea del Fresno, one of the hardest-hit areas during the initial storm in early September. Residents of the village contend that the government has been grossly negligent in taking adequate preventive measures against flooding.

The devastation in Aldea del Fresno, where three bridges connecting the village were swept away, reflects a broader issue with Spain’s infrastructure. According to Jorge Olcina, a geography professor at the University of Alicante, the country’s bridges and roads are ill-equipped to cope with the changing climate. Olcina explains, “We have filled flood-prone areas with infrastructure, roads, tracks, tunnels, and so on, but what we have added in terms of capacity to drain excess rainwater is tailored to the parameters of decades ago.”

Olcina’s research into a two-decade-old plan to protect the Valencia region from flooding underscores the outdated approach to climate resilience. “The measures in the plan will take years to implement, but they are based on outdated data. The effects of climate change in Spain have far exceeded past predictions,” warns Olcina.

European scientists from TU Delft, conducting research on drought and flooding in Spain, have also noted that climate change is progressing faster than anticipated. Spain now faces a dual challenge: retaining water to combat drought and ensuring rapid drainage to mitigate floods.

The gravity of the situation has prompted calls for urgent action. The water management professor at TU Delft advises, “Investing quickly in flood prevention is imperative. Waiting will only result in higher costs. Additionally, the damage inflicted by severe weather events is increasing every year.”

While the Spanish government’s calculations estimate an annual average of $850 million in damages from severe weather, the actual costs have consistently exceeded $1.06 billion since 2018, and in 2021, they soared to over $2.12 billion.

In the wake of these revelations, Spaniards are increasingly adamant that their government must prioritize climate adaptation measures and invest in modernizing infrastructure to confront the ever-mounting threat posed by climate change. As the nation grapples with the immediate aftermath of these catastrophic storms, it remains to be seen how quickly and effectively Spain can adapt to the new climate reality and protect its citizens from future weather-related disasters.