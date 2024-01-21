Space-Based Solar Power: A Vision of the Future or an Unattainable Dream?

New progress in space-based solar power (SBSP) has kicked off discussions about whether it can last as a green energy source. NASA’s important report and Caltech’s successful experiments keep everyone talking about SBSP’s future. We’ll look into this new tech, its problems, and what it could mean for clean energy down the line.

NASA’s Skeptical Assessment and Advocacy Responses

A new report from NASA is questioning whether it’s realistic to think we can get cheap, clean energy from solar power in space. The Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy at NASA shared its findings on January 10. It looked into two designs for space-based solar power (SBSP) and figured out that they’re a lot more costly than the renewable energy we make on Earth. Specifically, the price for this space-based energy could be anywhere between $0.61 and $1.59 for every kilowatt-hour. That’s way higher than the $0.02 to $0.05 it costs for wind, water, and solar energy on the ground.

Despite the report’s findings, SBSP advocates have raised concerns about NASA’s assumptions. John Mankins, a former NASA official and an SBSP expert, criticized the report for its pessimistic assumptions, particularly regarding launch costs, which account for over 70% of the SBSP systems’ overall costs. Mankins pointed to SpaceX’s Starship and other advancements as potential cost-reducers, countering the NASA report’s assumption of $1,000 per kilogram launch costs.

Further, the report’s sensitivity analysis suggested that incorporating lower launch costs, electric propulsion, and longer component lifetimes could significantly reduce SBSP electricity costs, aligning them more closely with terrestrial renewable alternatives. This analysis, however, was deemed unconventional by Mankins and other experts who expected a “middle of the road” baseline scenario.

International Interest and Progress in SBSP

Global interest in SBSP is on the rise, with the European Space Agency, China, Japan, and the United Kingdom conducting their research and analysis. The National Space Society and the Space Frontier Foundation have emphasized the need for continued exploration in this field, viewing NASA’s report as an acknowledgment of SBSP’s potential climate-friendly economic benefits.

Caltech’s Breakthrough in SBSP Technologies

The California Institute of Technology has recently announced the successful finish of their Space Solar Power Demonstrator 1 (SSPD-1) project. They started this project in January of last year to see if it’s possible to collect solar power in space and send it back to Earth without any wires. The team worked on a solar panel that folds like origami, tested different types of solar cells, and used a microwave transmitter.

This was the first time anyone successfully gathered solar energy up in space and sent it to Earth. But there’s a catch – Caltech says we’ve still got lots to figure out before this can turn into a business. They’re talking about high material costs and how these technologies need to toughen up against space radiation before we can think about using them for real.

Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects

Promising research at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Sydney has introduced innovations such as ultra-lightweight solar cells with doubled efficiency and self-healing solar panels capable of recovering from space radiation damage. These technological advancements could play a crucial role in making SBSP a commercially viable option in the future.

The Role of International Collaboration

The advancement of SBSP technology may hinge on international collaboration. With various countries and organizations exploring the feasibility of SBSP, pooling resources, expertise, and research could lead to more cost-effective and technologically advanced solutions. Collaborative efforts can also address concerns about the equitable use of space and the sharing of energy resources harvested in orbit.

Conclusion

While SBSP presents an exciting prospect for sustainable energy, it remains a complex and expensive endeavor. The debate between NASA’s skepticism and advocates’ optimism reflects the challenges and potential of this technology. With global interest and ongoing research, SBSP might still light up our world, but significant hurdles must be overcome first.

