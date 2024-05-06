Boosting Indoor Solar Technology for IoT

Sweden has kicked off a cool project with a big €3.2 million from the EU to change how indoor organic photovoltaic (OPV) cells are used. Epishine, which is leading in printed organic solar cell tech, is running the show here. They want to spread their cutting edge OPV cells into all sorts of areas like shops and gadgets.

What’s this project about?

This initiative aims to get more eco-friendly electronics into our daily lives by using Epishine’s OPV technology in common devices. This would help us rely less on usual power sources. Here are the main goals,

Getting more industries like Retail, Property Tech, and Consumer Electronics to adopt OPV technology.

Working together with big companies to make strong market ties.

Pushing for devices that can power themselves, cutting down the need for regular batteries and wires.

“This funding will help us move faster together in the market and keep pushing self powered electronics to become the norm,” said Anders Kottenauer, CEO of Epishine.

Advancements and Deployments

Epishine is already making progress with how they use their technology,

In Germany, a company called Sentinum just came out with a new gadget for checking temperature and humidity. It runs on Epishine’s OPV cells and can connect to Mioty and LoRa wireless networks.

Over in Finland, Connected Inventions is working with Epishine’s tech for their Airwits Eco Sense sensor. They plan to spread it worldwide, and it should last more than 15 years.

Minew from Taiwan is creating an ultra thin tracker that doesn’t need batteries. They intend to launch it by the end of the year using Epishine’s solar cell tech.

We expect a big increase in IoT devices used in commercial smart buildings, possibly reaching hundreds of millions by 2028. This growth shows how important this technology is becoming. We all want solutions that last and don’t harm the environment.

Unique Properties and Challenges of Organic Solar Cells

Organic solar panels are different from the usual silicon based ones. They’re made from carbon materials. These panels have some cool features,

They’re light and bendy.

These can change sunlight and even indoor light into power.

They’re cheap to make because of roll to roll printing.

But, they’re not perfect. Organic materials break down quicker than silicon. This makes them less good for outside but great for small gadgets inside.

Environmental Impact and Sustainability

Adding OPV technology helps your gadgets run better but also takes care of our planet. It cuts down on using nonrenewable energy sources and helps in making electronics recyclable.

Epishine’s new ideas are a big deal for protecting the environment because they use electronic components in their work. Also, moving to organic solar cells helps companies hit their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) targets. These targets are super important nowadays. This tech helps businesses stick to their green goals while still being topnotch at performance and cutting down costs.

Looking Forward

The group led by Epishine includes top players from the industry who are ready to show how awesome OPV technology can be. They’re teaming up with different skills to solve both the nerdy and real world problems. They want to set new standards for eco-friendly energy solutions in electronics.

“Two big upsides of our solar cells are how thin and bendy they are, plus they work super well even when there’s hardly any light,” said Matti Josephson, CSO and cofounder of Epishine.

Epishine just opened a new solar cell factory that can make 100 million modules every year. They’re keeping up with the increasing demand and pushing ahead with making electronic solutions that will soon be standard for everyone.