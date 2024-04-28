Best Solar Pool Cover for Heating

An effective solar pool cover not only keeps debris out but also significantly enhances the heating of your pool’s water, extending the swimming season. This guide explores the top solar pool covers that excel in boosting water temperature. Discover which cover might be the best fit for your pool as we dive into detailed reviews of each recommended product.
Top 5 Solar Pool Covers for Heating
1. Emorefun
Price: $189 for 18×36 feet
Rating: 4.5/5 stars
Description
- Size: Different sizes available
- Color: Blue
- Material: UV-resistant polyethylene
- Features: Thermal bubbles to retain heat
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|High heat retention
|May be bulky for individual handling
|Durable material
|Limited color options
Verdict
Emorefun is a great choice if you’re looking for an effective way to keep your pool warm. Its large size and thermal bubbles make it perfect for larger pools.
2. Outvita
Price: $49.99 for 16×32 feet
Rating: 4.2/5 stars
Description
- Size: Available in different sizes
- Color: Blue
- Material: High-quality polymer
- Features: Lightweight design, easy to deploy
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Cost-effective
|Less effective in very cold climates
|Easy to handle
|May require frequent replacement
Verdict
Outvita is ideal for those on a budget, offering good heat retention and ease of use, though it might not be the most durable.
3. Bestway
Price: $47.51
Rating: 3.3/5 stars
Description
- Size: 18 foot round
- Color: Dark Blue
- Material: Rugged polyethylene
- Features: UV protection to reduce degradation
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|UV resistant
|Smaller coverage area
|Enhances water temperature effectively
|Heavier than other models
Verdict
Bestway is a robust option that suits most mid-sized pools and is especially effective in sunny climates due to its UV resistance.
4. Bigxwell
Price: $189.99 for 12×24 feet
Rating: 4.5/5 stars
Description
- Designed for rectangle above-ground pools
- Made with durable, heavy-duty material
- UV-resistant to minimize degradation
- Insulating bubbles capture and retain heat
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Effective heating ability
|May be bulky to handle for some users
|Durable construction
|Only suitable for rectangular pools
Verdict
The Bigxwell Solar Pool Cover is ideal for those seeking a robust and efficient solution to extend their swimming season. Its specialized design ensures maximum heat retention, making it a worthy investment for pool owners.
5. Sunheater
Price: $147.99 for 16×32 feet
Rating: 4.3/5 stars
Description
- Optimized for in-ground and above-ground pools
- Blue color to enhance sunlight absorption
- Lightweight design for easy placement and removal
- Reduces water evaporation and chemical loss
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Increases pool temperature efficiently
|Thinner material than some competitors
|Easy to manage and store
|Color may fade over time
Verdict
The Sunheater Solar Pool Cover is perfect for those who need a simple, effective way to heat their pool without the bulk of heavier covers. Though slightly less durable, its heating performance and ease of use make it a great option for seasonal use.
Which is the Best Option?
After evaluating the options based on effectiveness, durability, and user feedback, the Bestway solar pool cover emerges as the standout choice. It offers a strong balance of UV resistance, temperature enhancement, and overall value for mid-sized pools, making it an excellent choice for most pool owners looking to extend their swimming season.
Jonas Muthoni is an entrepreneur and renewable energy expert. He is the founder of MicroGridMedia.com, a website dedicated to bringing the latest news and information about solar energy and other renewable energy sources to the public. Jonas is passionate about promoting sustainable energy solutions and educating the public about the benefits of renewable energy. He is a regular speaker at industry events and conferences and is committed to driving the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.