Dealing with Door-to-Door Solar Panel Scams

Solar panels have become very popular with people aiming to use renewable energy at home. But this interest has also led to scammers ripping off folks who aren’t careful. With the deadline to pick a power company coming up, places like Lubbock, Texas have seen an increase in these rip-offs, and utility companies are telling people to watch out.

Warnings from Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L)

Lubbock Power and Light (LP&L) has seen more door-to-door salespeople lying about being partners with them to sell solar panels. Matt Rose, who speaks for LP&L, said clearly, “Anyone at your door who says they’re with LP&L or teamed up with them to sell solar panels is not telling the truth.” This alert is crucial now that a competitive market for electricity is starting in Lubbock, and many customers—about 2,500—are going solar.

But Rose warns that these sales talks often leave out important details like how much it’ll all cost. He points out that even with solar panels, you’ll still have some bills to pay and there are costs for financing them.

LG&E Gives Customers a Heads-Up

LG&E’s customers have faced similar schemes. Here, scammers pretend they’re from LG&E and offer free solar panel installations or other services. The actual utility company made it clear they don’t sell solar panels for homes and don’t work with any solar companies. They tell their customers to always check if the person is really from LG&E and to tell them about any fishy stuff going on.

On top of that, LG&E has seen scammers making phone calls asking for money for bills that supposedly weren’t paid. They threaten to cut off the power if they aren’t paid. The company urges customers to stay on their toes for these kinds of tricks.

City of Lubbock’s Clarification

The City of Lubbock wants you to know about deceitful companies that claim they’re supported by or work with the city to sell solar panels. It’s important for homeowners to remember that a salesperson knocking on your door must have a peddler’s permit. Don’t be shy—ask them to show it to you. Also, if you’re thinking about getting solar power, you need an official interconnection agreement with LP&L and an Electrical Permit from the Building Safety Department before putting up those panels.

Protective Measures and Tips

Check IDs: When someone comes to sell something at your door, ask to see their ID and look for necessary permits.

Do Your Homework: Take time to look up the company selling solar panels and read what other buyers have said.

Know the Costs: Keep in mind what you’ll have to pay for installation and any regular fees for the solar panels.

Question Great Deals: If something sounds like it’s the deal of the century, chances are it’s not legit. Treat these offers with doubt.

Tell on Scammers: If you run into a scam, tell the local authorities and your utility company so others don’t get tricked.

In conclusion, while solar panels offer a sustainable way to reduce energy bills and contribute to environmental conservation, the rise in door-to-door solar panel scams requires consumers to be more vigilant. Solar panelsa can save money and help our planet, but with more scams popping up, you’ve got to stay alert. By staying cautious and doing your research, you can keep yourself safe from these scams.