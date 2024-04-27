Major Solar Panel Manufacturing Plant to Open in Eastern North Carolina

Boviet Solar, a top solar technology firm from Vietnam, recently revealed plans. Their first solar panel factory in North America to be located in Greenville, North Carolina. This significant step will generate over 900 jobs and inject about $300 million into the local economy. And it will also provide a substantial economic uplift for Eastern North Carolina.

Details of the New Facility

The soon to be built facility will occupy a vast area of 1 million square feet, approximately 85 miles east of Raleigh. Boviet Solar aims to boost its global production capacity with this move, mainly focusing on premium solar panels and photovoltaic modules. The investment close to $300 million highlights their dedication to growing their operations and strengthening their presence in the U.S. market.

Job Creation and Economic Impact

The new manufacturing plant is predicted to generate 908 new jobs by 2028 also, offering an average annual salary of $52,879. This figure is above the current average income in Pitt County. The introduction of these jobs will likely boost the local economy by providing quality job options and promoting economic growth in the area This initiative marks a significant move for North Carolina in becoming a key player in clean and advanced manufacturing industries.

Incentives and Investments

To attract Boviet Solar’s investment, North Carolina has presented an attractive incentives package. It includes,

A $8.3 million Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG), distributed over 12 years.

$1.8 million designated for employee training via the state community college system.

$2 million from the Golden Leaf Foundation to support the project’s needs.

$18 million from Pitt County and Greenville as local support.

The aim of these incentives is to help the project and meet its goals of creating jobs. With substantial investments as per agreements with state and local entities.

Strategic Considerations and Global Trade

Boviet Solar chose Greenville for their plant due to several reasons. Like the skilled workforce, affordable operating costs, and a business friendly environment. This choice also gives Boviet Solar an edge in U.S. logistics and distribution. Additionally, making products in the U.S. helps them sidestep tariffs and trade barriers which can also impact foreign made solar products.

Government and Corporate Statements

North Carolina’s Governor, Roy Cooper, enthusiastically supports this initiative, nothing that Boviet Solar’s choice to invest in the state confirms North Carolina’s role as a rising leader in clean energy. “This decision shows again that North Carolina is a center for clean energy. We offer advanced manufacturers a skilled workforce, excellent quality of life, and also affordable living conditions to aid their work in sustainability,” Cooper stated.

Boviet’s CEO Jimmy Xie spoke about why the U.S. market is so important and how happy he is about the effects their investment will have on North Carolina’s economy. “We are proud to bring our manufacturing excellence to what we see as our most important solar market. This move will create jobs and positively impact North Carolina’s economic landscape,” Xie declared.

Conclusion

The soon to open Boviet Solar manufacturing facility should significantly boost economy. A major company has decided to set up a new facility in northern North Carolina, which will create hundreds of jobs. This move strengthens North Carolina’s position as a key player in the renewable energy industry. This initiative reflects a growing trend where global businesses are starting to build manufacturing bases in the U.S. which can help to reduce trade risks and take advantage of local market chances.