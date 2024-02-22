Shaded areas in your garden or yard shouldn’t be left in the dark. Thanks to advancements in solar technology, you can now brighten up even the dimmest corners with solar lights specifically designed for shaded areas. These lights harness the sun’s power to provide reliable illumination, even in areas with limited sunlight exposure. Here are five of the best solar lights for shaded areas on Amazon US, offering a blend of performance, durability, and value.

5 Best Solar Lights For Shaded Areas

Ratings: 4.3/5 stars

Price: $29.99 for 2

Features:

Voltage: ‎3.7 Volts

Brightness: ‎200 Lumen

Product Dimensions: ‎10.55″L x 4.76″ W x 6.1″H.

Batteries: ‎2 Lithium Ion batteries are required.

Waterproof

Pros & Cons:

Pros Cons Motion sensor increases security and saves energy. May not be as bright as some other options. The weatherproof design ensures longevity. Limited motion detection range. Easy to install.

Ratings: 4.4/5 stars

Price: $39.99 for 4

Features:

Wattage: 2 watts

Voltage: 6 Volts

Brightness: 400 Lumen

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Waterproof

Pros & Cons:

Pros Cons – Wide-angle design provides broader coverage. – Mounting hardware could be sturdier. – Multiple lighting modes offer versatility. – Some users report shorter-than-expected battery life. – High waterproof rating ensures durability.

Ratings: 4.4/5 stars

Price: $29.99 for 4

Features:

Wattage: 1.3 watts

Brightness: ‎400 Lumen

Voltage: 3.7 Volts

Shade Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Waterproof

Pros & Cons:

Pros Cons – Bright and wide coverage area. – Shorter battery life reported by some users. – Easy to install with included screws and anchors. – Motion sensor sensitivity may vary. – Weatherproof design ensures performance in various conditions.

Ratings: 4.5/5 stars

Price: $32.99 for 2

Features:

Voltage: ‎3.7 Volts

Wattage: ‎3.7 Watt-hours

Brightness: ‎2500 Lumen

Batteries: ‎1 AA batteries required. (included)

Waterproof

Pros & Cons:

Pros Cons – Extremely bright with wide coverage. – Mounting bracket may be challenging to adjust. – Multiple lighting modes offer flexibility. – Some users experienced issues with motion sensor accuracy. – Durable construction for long-lasting performance.

Ratings: 4.5/5 stars

Price: $54.29 for 10

Features:

Voltage: 120 Volts

Shade Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Specific Uses For Product: ‎Garden, Yard, Garage, Driveway, Deck, Fence, Patio

Product Dimensions: ‎4″L x 2″W x 4.4″H

Waterproof

Pros & Cons:

Pros Cons Wide-angle lighting provides ample coverage. Battery life may diminish over time. Easy to install and adjust. Some users noted issues with the motion sensor’s sensitivity. The weatherproof design ensures reliability.

Conclusion

Brightening shaded areas around your home has never been easier with these top-rated solar lights from Amazon US. Whether you’re looking for enhanced security, versatile lighting modes, or durable construction, there’s a solar light on this list to suit your needs. Invest in one of these reliable options and enjoy well-lit outdoor spaces, no matter how shaded they may be.