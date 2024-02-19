Utility-Scale Solar and Battery Storage Set to Lead U.S. Power Boost in 2024

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) just rolled out its latest report. It says we’re in for big year in the U.S. power scene. Get this: they expect almost 63 GW of big power projects to kick off, shooting past last year’s numbers by more than half.

Huge Gains for Solar and Battery Storage

So, solar and batteries are stealing the show. For solar alone, we’re looking at 58% of all the new stuff coming online—that’s about 36.4 GW. This blows past last year’s 18.4 GW by a mile and slams a new record for yearly solar power projects in the States. But that’s not all.

Look at battery storage: they’re adding 14.3 GW! That’s nearly twice what we had before, jumping up 70% from the prior year. It shows we’re all in on clean energy, and how key batteries are in keeping our power grid steady and dependable.

Breaking Down State Contributions

Texas is up front, pitching in a whopping 35% of our nation’s big-scale solar power this year.

Not to be outdone, California’s got a piece of the action too—10%, thanks to more solar and batteries.

Florida’s tagging along with 6%, part of that national shift to greener power.

And hey, let’s not forget Nevada. There’s this massive Gemini solar project there—it’ll be the biggest in America once it’s done, sporting 690 MW of solar power and 380 MW of battery juice.

A Mix-and-Match Energy Scene

Sure, solar and batteries are hogging the spotlight, but it’s not just them. We’ve also got wind farms tossing in some power, same for natural gas, and hey—nuclear’s still in the mix. Wind energy is ex

Experts predict we’ll see a growth of 8.2 GW in utility-scale solar capacity this year, with big projects like the Vineyard Wind 1 and South Fork Wind kicking off. Natural gas will grow as well, but only by 2.5 GW – the smallest increase in a quarter of a century. This underlines a bigger trend of moving towards renewable energy in the U.S. Over in Georgia, the fourth reactor of the Vogtle nuclear power plant is expected to start up in March 2024, adding another 1.1 GW of nuclear capacity.

What This Means for the Future

The boom in utility-scale solar and battery storage is part of a wider move to cleaner and sustainable energy options. This shift is driven by improvements in technology, falling costs, and laws supporting green energy like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA has been key, bringing in tax credits for stand-alone storage and speeding up the development of these technologies.

Switching to renewable energy isn’t just about more capacity, it’s about changing the whole energy scene to make sure we have a sustainable, reliable, and affordable power supply for tomorrow. Solar and battery storage are leading this change, putting the U.S. on a good track to reach its clean energy targets, cut down on using fossil fuels, and fight climate change.

Looking ahead, renewable energy and storage need to keep growing to meet rising electricity needs, boost economic growth, and keep energy secure. The forecast for 2024 shows how lively the energy sector is and how crucial innovation is for creating a green future.

If you want to know more about what’s happening with large-scale energy capacity additions, you can check out the pv magazine USA 50 state.