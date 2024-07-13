Smart Energy Solutions For Your Events Venue

Events venues everywhere are working hard on one particularly important thing: making their energy solutions smart. There are dozens of reasons to do this – it’s better for the planet, it’s more cost-effective, it’s ethical, it looks great to customers, and in some cases it’s necessary – but knowing what to do and how to do it isn’t always as straightforward as it might seem. How do you know whether solar panels will work for you, or what kind of clean fuel might work right? What about the climate impact of your new tools?

It’s a minefield of complexity out there and not everyone has the time to immerse themselves in whole encyclopedias’ worth of climate studying… not when you’ve got a venue to run, that’s for sure. That’s why we’ve put together some top suggestions for smart energy solutions for you to look at.

We want to note before we start, though, that you’re always best off if you begin by tracking your energy usage so you can see where you’ll make the biggest impact. That’s going to be different for every venue – so spend a bit of time on this before you start deciding on the changes that are right for you. The demand for eco venues is there, so let’s explore what you can do.

Solar Panels

Everyone’s going solar these days; the sun’s an enormously powerful resource and when we get panels in the right places, we can make the most of it. Almost all venues can benefit from getting solar panels up, especially if you can get a battery too – you’ll be able to use the power when you need it the most (at night, when the event is on, and the sun isn’t shining).

Roof-mounted panels are super popular among venues, and if you’re somewhere with a lot of sun, these could make an incredible difference to your establishment. Las Vegas concert venues, for example, can get extraordinary value from a good set of panels – after all, there’s a good amount of sunshine to harvest here. Even in less sunny places, though, panels could be worth your while; as the tech improves, they’re getting better and better at generating energy even on cloudy days.

Energy-Efficient Lighting

We all know that venues depend on their lights – they’re the heart and soul of the place for many establishments, and we all love colorful, choreographed light shows… but the energy cost can be astronomical. Fortunately, though, there are some excellent options nowadays, and energy-efficient bulbs are recommended even for homes as a very effective way of reducing the carbon footprint.

The other major benefit of this? Cost savings. You can massively reduce your venue’s overheads when it comes to electricity by using these bulbs – leaving you with more money for other things, or for running more events. Combine energy-efficient lighting with solar panels and a good battery, and you’re onto a really winning solution.

Some venues go one step further and mix in motion sensors that make sure lights are off if a room isn’t being used, really maximizing their efficiency! It might not seem as though this would make a big difference if you’re good at turning the lights off, but every little helps. Artificial intelligence could represent the next step in this area; as our gadgets get smarter, their ability to use energy in the most efficient ways is only going to grow!

Water Efficiency

Water is an area often neglected by venues; many of us see the steady stream of clean water available literally on tap and conclude that it’s infinite… but savvy venues recognize that this is another area where they can make a difference. Water-saving taps that can’t be left running are a great start, and providing water refilling stations can help encourage guests to bring their own reusable water bottles (especially if these are advertised in advance).

To take this up another notch, it may be worth looking at rain-collecting systems if there’s a suitable setup at the venue; these systems can help reduce strain on city water networks and offer eco benefits!

Waste Management

One thing a lot of venues have to deal with is waste – snack packets, bottles, brochures, tickets, and more – and figuring out how to manage all that can be a huge logistical challenge. It’s worth the effort, though; being able to efficiently sort waste allows venues to recycle far more effectively and makes guests happier. It might even result in reduced fees from waste collection services!

Conclusion

Venues can enjoy a lot of benefits when they turn their eyes to efficiency and eco-friendliness – both in terms of reputation boost and financial incentives. Whether it’s something big like installing solar panels or a brand-new water collection system, or just getting a better waste management stream into place, it’s well worth putting eco-friendliness at the core of the business as we move further into the 2020s!