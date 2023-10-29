Siemens Energy Seeks Government Aid Amidst Market Turbulence

In a pivotal moment for Germany’s clean energy ambitions, Siemens Energy AG, a major player in the renewable energy sector, finds itself grappling with a financial crisis that has prompted a substantial call for government support, raising critical questions about the stability and direction of the industry.

Siemens Energy, born from the renowned Siemens AG, is entangled in a struggle rooted in the challenges faced by its wind turbine subsidiary, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA. Acquired in 2022 and fully consolidated in May, Siemens Gamesa’s difficulties, particularly in wind turbine development, have become a significant burden for its parent company. The subsidiary’s setbacks, including technical issues with rotor blades and motors and the spiraling costs of materials, have not only led to expensive repairs but also magnified the financial strain on Siemens Energy.

The distress became starkly apparent this summer when Siemens Energy wrote down the book value of Siemens Gamesa by an eye-watering 2.7 billion euros. This move underscored the subsidiary’s struggles and sent ripples throughout the company, now extending to challenges in securing bank guarantees essential for its broader array of projects, including power grid and plant constructions.

In response to these accumulating financial pressures, Siemens Energy is reportedly seeking an expansive safety net of 15 billion euros. This sizable sum is anticipated to be pieced together from various sources: 8 billion euros requested from the German government, a further 2 billion euros from banks, and an additional 5 billion euros expected to be pitched in by Siemens AG, which holds a 25.1 percent stake in Siemens Energy.

Market response to these developments was immediate and severe. Following the news, Siemens Energy’s stock value tumbled over 30 percent in a single day, only to partially rebound by more than six percent the following trading session. Reflecting on the past two and a half years, the company’s stock has witnessed a staggering 60 percent decline, a grim indicator of investor confidence and the company’s precarious position.

Amid these tumultuous times, both Siemens AG and the German government have maintained a measured silence on the specific details of Siemens Energy’s crisis. However, a representative of the German Ministry of Economic Affairs acknowledged the ongoing discussions and emphasized Siemens Energy’s critical role in the national energy landscape.

The struggles at Siemens Gamesa mirror a wider crisis in the wind turbine manufacturing sector. Firms in this industry, vital to the global shift towards renewable energy, are increasingly buffeted by surging costs and regulatory complexities. Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S, another industry heavyweight, has similarly reported losses, attributing them to underperforming contracts and heightened material expenses. Additionally, the company has flagged potential reductions in orders, citing sluggish permit allocations for new wind parks as a contributing factor.

This backdrop of industry-wide financial distress and regulatory hurdles poses a formidable challenge to the European Union’s ambitious plan to boost wind power’s contribution to its energy mix from 16 percent to 34 percent by 2030. Europe, housing approximately 85 percent of the European wind turbine market and home to four of the world’s top ten manufacturers, stands at a critical juncture.

In an effort to combat these challenges and bolster the European wind sector, Slovak EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has unveiled an action plan. This strategy focuses on simplifying permit processes, augmenting funding for national permitting bodies, and urging EU member states to increase state aid for the beleaguered industry.

Moreover, the EU is also seeking to refine procurement practices for wind projects, striving to expedite completion times and ensure a level playing field for European firms. This is particularly pertinent in the face of competition from Chinese manufacturers, who benefit from considerable government subsidies. In response, the EU is contemplating more aggressive measures, including potential trade barriers or investigations into unfair competition practices.

The plight of Siemens Energy and its subsidiary Siemens Gamesa thus stands at the forefront of a larger, complex battle within the renewable energy sector. The outcome of Siemens Energy’s plea for governmental support is more than a corporate matter; it will significantly influence the trajectory of wind energy development in Europe and beyond, reflecting on the continent’s commitment to a cleaner, sustainable future.