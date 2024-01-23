Scale Microgrids and Gutami’s Strategic Expansion in US Solar and Storage Market

Scale Microgrids, an innovative energy company from Ridgewood, New Jersey, just took a big step in the green energy world. They’ve struck a deal to buy a huge 500-megawatt (MW) collection of solar and battery storage projects. They’re doing this together with Gutami, a renewable energy company from the Netherlands. These projects are all over different places in the U.S., like California and New York.

Details of the Acquisition

Portfolio Composition: The 500MW portfolio consists of community solar projects and storage facilities, aimed at enhancing Scale Microgrids’ presence nationwide.

The 500MW portfolio consists of community solar projects and storage facilities, aimed at enhancing Scale Microgrids’ presence nationwide. Development and Ownership: Gutami is responsible for the development of these infrastructure assets. Post-development, Scale Microgrids will take over the acquisition, financing, and ownership of the portfolio.

Gutami is responsible for the development of these infrastructure assets. Post-development, Scale Microgrids will take over the acquisition, financing, and ownership of the portfolio. Environmental Impact: The acquisition is not just a business move but also a significant step towards environmental sustainability. The portfolio is expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately 80,000 homes and small businesses. Moreover, it will contribute to a substantial reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, with an estimated annual decrease of 800,000 tonnes.

Statements from the CEOs

Ryan Goodman, CEO of Scale Microgrids, expressed enthusiasm about the deal, stating, “As we kick off 2024, we are thrilled to announce continued progress on our company’s rapid growth. This expansion of a successful relationship is central to our mission of powering the world with clean, distributed energy.” He emphasized the importance of community solar projects for their inclusivity and the diverse options they provide to microgrid customers.

On the other side, Gerben Pek, CEO of Gutami, shared his excitement about expanding their successful collaboration beyond New York to other states. He noted, “The fast decision-making processes by local governments combined with clear legal structures and a well-functioning legal system enables us to accelerate our growth in community solar in the U.S.”

Previous Collaborations and Expansion Plans

This deal builds upon an earlier 100MW partnership in New York between the two companies. In March 2023, Scale disclosed plans to acquire over 100MW of community solar projects in New York from Gutami. These projects, all in the late stages of development, will also be constructed, owned, and operated by Scale. This consistent expansion indicates Scale Microgrids’ commitment to increasing its footprint in the renewable energy sector.

About Scale Microgrids and Gutami

Scale Microgrids: Scale Microgrids do a bunch of things with energy. They set up, pay for, own, and take care of solar projects and stuff that stores energy. They also help out tech companies, folks who create energy projects, and the guys who make the equipment by financing them. This all helps businesses that use a lot of energy to keep their energy setup under control.

Gutami: Gutami’s been around since 2006 and they’re all about renewable energy. They’re not tied to any government or anything—they’re on their own. They’ve put money into some big projects, like massive solar power plants, putting solar panels on roofs, batteries that store energy, and even hydrogen stuff.

The Growing Importance of Community Solar

Community solar is a key part of the push for greener, more inclusive power. It lets many people share the benefits of one big solar project, breaking down the usual barriers that keep folks from using solar energy. This is especially important in cities and packed places where putting solar panels on every building isn’t practical.

Implications for the Future

Scale Microgrids teaming up with Gutami shows how popular clean energy is becoming in the U.S. Thanks to clear laws and supportive local governments, projects like these are making our future more sustainable and eco-friendly. This partnership isn’t just a big step forward for renewable power; it also shows that working together can make a cleaner planet.

For more information on community solar projects and their benefits, visit Community Solar Basics by the U.S. Department of Energy.