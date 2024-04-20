Revolutionary Solar-Powered Drones Developed at Johannes Kepler University

Scientists at Johannes Kepler University Linz have developed a new type of solar cell that is incredibly thin, about 20 times thinner than a strand of human hair. This major breakthrough could change the way we use solar power, making it possible to use it everywhere from earth to space.

Energy Independence, Key to Sustainable Growth

In our modern society, having an independent energy source is critical. This is especially true in areas that are hard to reach or have unpredictable conditions, whether on Earth or beyond. Traditional power sources like oil and batteries often don’t make the cut because they can harm the environment, are too bulky, or need constant recharging from specific infrastructure.

The Next Step, Perovskite Solar Cells

The solar cells created by JKU researchers are much better than old school ones. They’re super light and bendy, plus they can generate a lot more electricity up to 44 watts!

This outstanding performance also includes a high level of durability, which sets a new benchmark for solar power systems.

Key Features of the Innovative Solar Cells

Incredibly thin at under 2.5 micrometers (with 1 micrometer being equal to one millionth of a meter).

A high efficiency rate of 20.1% in converting sunlight into electrical energy, matching the industry’s top solar panels.

An exceptional power density at 44 W/g means even tiny gadgets can hold plenty of power.

The Ingenuity in Designing These Solar Cells

Crafting these cutting edge solar cells required inventive techniques to ensure they were both physically robust and functionally effective. A key aspect was making them impermeable to air and water without sacrificing their flexibility. This feat was accomplished by using see through plastic bases and strong photovoltaic materials. Operational stability got better thanks to a new transparent aluminum oxide layer on the cell’s thin film. This improved durability and reliability by constantly tweaking the solar cell material.

Practical Demonstrations and Applications

JKU researchers showed off these cells in action with a commercial quadcopter drone. Fitting it with 24 of these superlight cells meant it could fly, recharge, and fly again, all on its own without plugging in.

These tech wonders can do a lot,

Search and rescue operations, Speeding things up when every second counts.

Environmental monitoring, A green way to keep an eye on nature or map huge areas.

Space exploration, Making it possible for satellites and spacecraft to go on longer trips without needing to be recharged all the time.

Wearable technology, Improving how long solar powered wearable devices last, opening up new options in consumer electronics.

The Global Impact and Future Prospects

Christoph Putz, a main researcher at JKU, points out how big of a deal these solar cells are. “These super thin and light solar cells are changing more than just space travel. they’re making waves in other areas too, like wearable tech and the Internet of Things. This could really shake things up when it comes to how we power things.”

A recent study was published in Nature Energy a well known journal about these new bendy quasi2D perovskite solar cells. They’ve got a lot going for them with their high power to weight ratio and how sturdy they are. The study explains that these cells could be key in coming up with energy systems that keep themselves running on renewable energy over a broad area.