Embark on a journey to extend your swimming season with our expertly curated guide on the best above ground pool solar heaters. Discover the perfect blend of eco-friendliness, efficiency, and warmth for your pool.

Top Solar Pool Heaters Reviewed

Price: $196

Rating: ★★★★☆

Description:

Material: Durable polypropylene

Panel Dimensions: 4 feet wide x 20 feet long

Coverage: 80 square feet

Temperature Increase: 6-10°F

Installation: Separate kit required

Pros & Cons:

Pros Cons Efficient temperature increase Installation kit sold separately Durable construction Strap issues leading to leakage

Verdict:

With its robust design and efficient heating capability, the SmartPool Solar Pool Heater is a solid choice for in-ground pool owners seeking a sustainable heating solution.

Price: $195.59

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Description:

Type: Solar Pool Heater

Compatibility: Above-ground and in-ground pools

Temperature Increase: 5° in 4 days

Installation: Freestanding with adjustable legs

Pros & Cons:

Pros Cons Unique curved design for optimal sunlight Limited efficiency for large pools Easy installation with accessories included Durability and compatibility issues

Verdict:

The Game Solar Pool Heater’s innovative design and ease of installation make it a great option for small to medium-sized pools, though it may fall short for larger pools.

Price: $979

Rating: ★★★★☆

Description:

System Size: 60 Square Feet

Panel Dimensions: (2) 4’x7.5′

Installation: DIY with comprehensive kit

Pros & Cons:

Pros Cons Comprehensive DIY kit May require additional expertise for installation Efficient heating with large panels Limited compatibility with some pool setups

Verdict:

The SolarPoolSupply Kit offers a robust and efficient heating solution for DIY enthusiasts, though it may present challenges for those without prior installation experience.

Price: $177.93

Rating: ★★★☆☆



Description:

Efficient solar heating panel

Easy installation

Compatible with existing pool pump

Raises pool temperature by 6-10 degrees F

Pros & Cons:

Pros Cons Energy efficient Depends on sunlight Cost-effective over time Initial setup may be complex

Verdict:

The SunHeater offers a practical and effective solution for extending the swimming season without breaking the bank. Its eco-friendly operation and compatibility with most above ground pools make it a worthy investment for pool owners looking to heat their pool using solar energy.

Price: $29

Rating: ★★★★☆

Description:

Size: 47.25ʺ X 47.25ʺ

Type: Flat mat

Installation: Ground

Heating Performance: Increases temperature by 5-9°F

Surface Area: 11 square feet

Material: UV-stabilized PVC

Compatibility: Up to 8000 gallons pools

Pros & Cons:

Pros Cons Easy installation Build quality concerns Affordable Issues with water flow in high flow rate pumps Compact and foldable May require multiple mats for significant heating

Verdict:

The Intex 28685E Solar Pool Water Heater Mat is a cost-effective and eco-friendly option for small to medium-sized pools. Its ease of installation and compatibility with Intex pools make it a convenient choice, though its heating efficiency may vary based on weather conditions and pool size.

Which is the Best Option?

Choosing the best solar pool heater depends on several factors including your pool size, budget, and heating needs. The Intex 28685E Solar Pool Water Heater Mat stands out for its affordability and ease of use, making it an excellent choice for those new to solar pool heating. However, for larger pools or those seeking more substantial temperature increases, exploring additional options or combining multiple units may be necessary.

Remember, the key to maximizing your pool’s warmth and enjoyment lies in selecting the right solar heater. Consider your specific requirements and consult user reviews to make an informed decision. Happy swimming!