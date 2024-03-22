Embark on a journey to extend your swimming season with our expertly curated guide on the best above ground pool solar heaters. Discover the perfect blend of eco-friendliness, efficiency, and warmth for your pool.
Top Solar Pool Heaters Reviewed
1. SmartPool Solar Pool Heater
Price: $196
Rating: ★★★★☆
Description:
- Material: Durable polypropylene
- Panel Dimensions: 4 feet wide x 20 feet long
- Coverage: 80 square feet
- Temperature Increase: 6-10°F
- Installation: Separate kit required
Pros & Cons:
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient temperature increase
|Installation kit sold separately
|Durable construction
|Strap issues leading to leakage
Verdict:
With its robust design and efficient heating capability, the SmartPool Solar Pool Heater is a solid choice for in-ground pool owners seeking a sustainable heating solution.
2. Game Solar Pool Heater
Price: $195.59
Rating: ★★★☆☆
Description:
- Type: Solar Pool Heater
- Compatibility: Above-ground and in-ground pools
- Temperature Increase: 5° in 4 days
- Installation: Freestanding with adjustable legs
Pros & Cons:
|Pros
|Cons
|Unique curved design for optimal sunlight
|Limited efficiency for large pools
|Easy installation with accessories included
|Durability and compatibility issues
Verdict:
The Game Solar Pool Heater’s innovative design and ease of installation make it a great option for small to medium-sized pools, though it may fall short for larger pools.
3. SolarPoolSupply Solar Pool Heater DIY Kit
Price: $979
Rating: ★★★★☆
Description:
- System Size: 60 Square Feet
- Panel Dimensions: (2) 4’x7.5′
- Installation: DIY with comprehensive kit
Pros & Cons:
|Pros
|Cons
|Comprehensive DIY kit
|May require additional expertise for installation
|Efficient heating with large panels
|Limited compatibility with some pool setups
Verdict:
The SolarPoolSupply Kit offers a robust and efficient heating solution for DIY enthusiasts, though it may present challenges for those without prior installation experience.
4. SunHeater Solar Pool Heater
Price: $177.93
Rating: ★★★☆☆
Description:
- Efficient solar heating panel
- Easy installation
- Compatible with existing pool pump
- Raises pool temperature by 6-10 degrees F
Pros & Cons:
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficient
|Depends on sunlight
|Cost-effective over time
|Initial setup may be complex
Verdict:
The SunHeater offers a practical and effective solution for extending the swimming season without breaking the bank. Its eco-friendly operation and compatibility with most above ground pools make it a worthy investment for pool owners looking to heat their pool using solar energy.
5. Intex 28685E Solar Pool Water Heater Mat
Price: $29
Rating: ★★★★☆
Description:
- Size: 47.25ʺ X 47.25ʺ
- Type: Flat mat
- Installation: Ground
- Heating Performance: Increases temperature by 5-9°F
- Surface Area: 11 square feet
- Material: UV-stabilized PVC
- Compatibility: Up to 8000 gallons pools
Pros & Cons:
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy installation
|Build quality concerns
|Affordable
|Issues with water flow in high flow rate pumps
|Compact and foldable
|May require multiple mats for significant heating
Verdict:
The Intex 28685E Solar Pool Water Heater Mat is a cost-effective and eco-friendly option for small to medium-sized pools. Its ease of installation and compatibility with Intex pools make it a convenient choice, though its heating efficiency may vary based on weather conditions and pool size.
Which is the Best Option?
Choosing the best solar pool heater depends on several factors including your pool size, budget, and heating needs. The Intex 28685E Solar Pool Water Heater Mat stands out for its affordability and ease of use, making it an excellent choice for those new to solar pool heating. However, for larger pools or those seeking more substantial temperature increases, exploring additional options or combining multiple units may be necessary.
Remember, the key to maximizing your pool’s warmth and enjoyment lies in selecting the right solar heater. Consider your specific requirements and consult user reviews to make an informed decision. Happy swimming!
Jonas Muthoni is an entrepreneur and renewable energy expert. He is the founder of MicroGridMedia.com, a website dedicated to bringing the latest news and information about solar energy and other renewable energy sources to the public. Jonas is passionate about promoting sustainable energy solutions and educating the public about the benefits of renewable energy. He is a regular speaker at industry events and conferences and is committed to driving the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.