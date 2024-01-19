Meyer Burger’s Impending Departure from Germany: A Reflection of Solar Industry Challenges

The Swiss company Meyer Burger, which makes solar panels, has just said it plans to close its factories in Germany and move to the US. This choice has sparked a lot of discussion in Germany’s political circles about whether the government should help the solar industry more, and how much.

Implications for Germany’s Solar Sector

Meyer Burger’s potential closure of its Freiberg factory, one of Europe’s largest solar production plants, places approximately 500 jobs at risk. The company cites an unsustainable European market environment and a lack of supportive policies as key reasons for this move.

Financial Struggles: The company faced significant losses in 2023, amounting to around €133 million.

The company faced significant losses in 2023, amounting to around €133 million. Market Competition: Meyer Burger blames unfair competition, particularly from Chinese manufacturers, for its financial woes.

Meyer Burger blames unfair competition, particularly from Chinese manufacturers, for its financial woes. Policy Challenges: The company argues for the need for a level playing field in Europe, lamenting the absence of policies that support local manufacturing against foreign competition.

Political Response and Debates

The situation has sparked varied responses from German political parties.

Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck’s Subsidy Plans: Habeck proposed enticing solar module manufacturers back to Germany with state subsidies. However, these plans have hit a roadblock due to opposition within the government.

Habeck proposed enticing solar module manufacturers back to Germany with state subsidies. However, these plans have hit a roadblock due to opposition within the government. FDP’s Stance: The liberal FDP party opposes the “resilience bonus” for manufacturers, citing budget crises and advocating for cheaper imports over domestic production.

The liberal FDP party opposes the “resilience bonus” for manufacturers, citing budget crises and advocating for cheaper imports over domestic production. Energy Ministry’s Involvement: The economy ministry acknowledges the challenging circumstances and is in talks with Meyer Burger, emphasizing the goal of producing key transformation technologies within Germany and Europe.

Industry’s Call for Support

Resilience Bonus: Meyer Burger has set a deadline for the implementation of resilience measures, calling for actions to secure production in Germany.

Meyer Burger has set a deadline for the implementation of resilience measures, calling for actions to secure production in Germany. BEE’s Advocacy: The German Renewable Energy Federation urges quick decisions to strengthen the resilience of the energy supply by building domestic production capacities.

The European Solar Market Crisis

The challenges faced by Meyer Burger are reflective of broader issues in the European solar market.

Oversupply Issues: There is an oversupply of solar modules in Europe, with prices crashing due to a flood of Chinese solar products. This has led to a 50% price drop in 2023.

There is an oversupply of solar modules in Europe, with prices crashing due to a flood of Chinese solar products. This has led to a 50% price drop in 2023. Dependence on Imports: Meyer Burger’s withdrawal could further increase Europe’s reliance on Chinese imports, raising concerns about the sustainability and security of Europe’s solar energy transition.

Global Context and Future Prospects

The company’s shift towards the US is partly influenced by favorable industry policies, including the Advanced Manufacturing Tax Credit 45X system under the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

US Expansion Plans: Meyer Burger is proceeding with the expansion of its business in the US, capitalizing on its technology leadership and supportive policies.

Meyer Burger is proceeding with the expansion of its business in the US, capitalizing on its technology leadership and supportive policies. European Operations: The company is still planning a 3.5 GW solar cell and module factory in Spain, indicating ongoing interests in Europe, albeit with a reduced footprint.

Further Implications for the Global Solar Industry

Meyer Burger is dealing with a problem that’s not just their own, it shows what’s going on in the solar industry around the world.

China’s Dominance: China is a big player in making solar modules. They’re expected to grow their capacity by 85% by 2028. This makes things tough for European makers.

China is a big player in making solar modules. They’re expected to grow their capacity by 85% by 2028. This makes things tough for European makers. Technological Innovations: Even though it’s hard, European firms, Meyer Burger included, are still ahead in coming up with new tech. This could help them stay in the game.

Germany’s Strategic Decisions

How Germany deals with the Meyer Burger case will be a model for its future approach to industry and power strategy.

Balancing Act: It’s a real tightrope walk for them, needing to back their producers while also taking advantage of the world’s market benefits.

It’s a real tightrope walk for them, needing to back their producers while also taking advantage of the world’s market benefits. Long-term Energy Security: Keeping a steady flow of solar panels is super important for Germany’s plans to switch to green energy and keep their power secure, and that’s even more true now that they want to rely less on oil and gas.

Concluding Remarks

Meyer Burger’s current state is a crucial turning point for the European solar industry. It shows us how important it is to have policies that back local production but still keep the market competitive. What happens next in this tough spot will greatly influence not just Europe’s solar energy production but may also alter the global solar industry. If you’re looking for a deeper understanding of what’s happening in the solar field and the obstacles it faces, visit Euractiv’s comprehensive report on the subject. Check out Meyer Burger’s official statement here.

Image Source: UuMUfQ, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons