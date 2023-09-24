Maersk Unveils World’s First Green Methanol-Powered Container Vessel

Shipping giant Maersk has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in the global maritime industry by revealing its first container vessel powered by green methanol. The introduction of this eco-friendly propulsion marks a significant step forward in addressing the environmental challenges faced by one of the world’s most polluting sectors.

The newly unveiled container ship, which was commissioned in 2021, boasts two engines: one running on traditional fossil fuels and the other powered by green methanol. Green methanol, derived from biomass or produced using captured carbon and hydrogen from renewable energy sources, offers a sustainable alternative to conventional maritime fuels. In practical terms, this innovative vessel emits 100 tons less carbon dioxide each day than its diesel-powered counterparts.

Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc described the development as a “symbolic day of our energy transition” and emphasized the significance of tangible progress in environmental commitments. He stated, “It’s a first step for us, but it’s also the first step for the industry as a whole. Today, just a few years after placing the order for this pioneering vessel, we have witnessed 125 ships ordered by various companies, all embracing the same technology and energy transition. This ship sets the trend for an entire industry.”

While Evergreen and other shipping companies have also placed orders for similar vessels, Maersk’s commitment to ambitious carbon neutrality targets sets it apart. The shipping industry is responsible for approximately 3% of global carbon emissions, a figure comparable to emissions from entire countries. However, the complexity of the sector and its global nature have made decarbonization a daunting challenge.

Denmark’s Minister of Industry, Morten Bodskov, explained that the global nature of the shipping industry necessitates a united front in the pursuit of sustainability. He stated, “If you want to make a global agreement, you have to have nearly all countries on board, and this is an industry operating in a highly competitive market.”

One example of the difficulties in achieving global consensus on decarbonization efforts is the proposal for a shipping tax. In June, a coalition of 20 nations endorsed the idea of a levy on emissions from the shipping industry. However, countries like China, Argentina, and Brazil resisted the proposal, highlighting the complexity of international negotiations on environmental matters.

Speaking on behalf of Maersk, CEO Vincent Clerc expressed support for such a tax, emphasizing the need for equitable economic incentives to drive the green transition. He asserted, “We’ve long advocated the implementation of a carbon tax to level the playing field and provide the right economic incentives for companies to embrace the green transition.”

The recently unveiled vessel is the first of a broader order of 25 green methanol-powered ships scheduled to join Maersk’s fleet in 2024. This ambitious initiative is part of Maersk’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2040, and these new vessels will play a pivotal role in meeting this goal.

However, concerns have arisen regarding the availability and cost of green methanol. The fuel remains scarce and expensive to transport. Ulrik Bak, a research analyst at SEB, expressed these concerns, stating, “While methanol is one of the most advanced green fuels available, the production and supply of green methanol have not scaled up rapidly. It will take time for the supply to catch up with the demand from methanol-powered vessels.”

In response to these challenges, Maersk has signed agreements with at least nine green methanol suppliers from around the world to encourage increased production. CEO Vincent Clerc acknowledged the importance of securing a stable supply of green methanol, describing it as a persistent concern. He added, “We are more confident today than we were a year ago in terms of securing supply.”

The unveiling of Maersk’s green methanol-powered vessel signals a profound shift toward sustainability in the shipping industry. With the global shipping sector being a major contributor to carbon emissions, adopting green fuels and pursuing carbon-neutral technologies are vital steps in mitigating the industry’s environmental impact. As Maersk leads the way, it sets a compelling example for the entire maritime sector to follow in the quest for a cleaner and more sustainable future.