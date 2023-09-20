Innovative Vertical Sea Farms Tackle Freshwater Scarcity and Food Security

The sun’s inexhaustible power and the sea’s vastness have come together in a groundbreaking project that promises to revolutionize agriculture and freshwater production. Researchers from the University of South Australia (UniSA) have unveiled a pioneering vertical sea farm designed to harness renewable energy and seawater to produce freshwater and crops autonomously.

This groundbreaking project believed to be a world first, has the potential to address two of the most pressing challenges of our time: freshwater scarcity and global food security. Innovative solutions like this are urgently needed, with the world’s population projected to reach 10 billion by 2050.

Professor Haolan Xu and Dr. Gary Owens from UniSA’s Future Industries Institute are the architects behind this ingenious system. The vertical floating sea farm comprises two chambers—an upper layer reminiscent of a glasshouse and a lower water harvest chamber. Dr. Owens likens its operation to a wicking bed with a remarkable twist.

The system relies on an array of solar evaporators that absorb seawater, trap the salts within the evaporator body, and release clean water vapor into the air under the sun’s radiant energy. This vapor is then condensed on water belts and transferred to the upper plant growth chamber. This process occurs automatically, without the need for human intervention.

In a recent field test, the researchers successfully cultivated three common vegetable crops—broccoli, lettuce, and pak choi—on seawater surfaces without any maintenance or additional clean water irrigation. The system’s reliance solely on solar energy sets it apart from other solar sea farm designs, eliminating the need for traditional photovoltaic panels and energy-intensive desalination units.

Professor Xu underscores the advantages of their design over existing ones. Traditional designs have evaporators inside the growth chamber, occupying valuable space that could otherwise be used for plant growth. Additionally, these systems are susceptible to overheating, which can lead to crop failure. In contrast, the vertical distribution of evaporator and growth chambers maximizes the farming area while ensuring efficient operation.

Dr. Owens emphasizes their system’s cost-effectiveness and ease of operation, which uses only solar energy and seawater to produce clean water and grow crops. While the current prototype serves as a proof of concept, the researchers are gearing up to scale it up. They plan to use an array of individual devices to increase plant production, potentially leading to the deployment of large-scale ocean-based biodomes or multiple smaller devices over expansive sea areas.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this technology is the purity of the recycled water it produces. The researchers have demonstrated that the water is pure enough to meet the World Health Guidelines for drinking water, with lower salinity than the standard.

As freshwater sources continue to dwindle due to population growth and climate change, the United Nations estimates that around 2.4 billion people could face water shortages by 2050, with a 19% decline in water supply for agricultural irrigation. With freshwater accounting for just 2.5% of the world’s water and much of it inaccessible, the significance of this innovation cannot be overstated.

Dr. Owens points out that 97.5% of the world’s water resides in the oceans and is readily available. Harnessing the power of the sea and the sun to combat the escalating global crises of water scarcity, food insecurity, and the diminishing availability of agricultural land presents an obvious solution.

The University of South Australia’s pioneering vertical sea farm offers a glimmer of hope in a world grappling with the impending challenges of freshwater scarcity and food security. As this technology continues to evolve and scale, it holds the potential to improve the lives of billions by providing clean water and sustainable food sources, offering a sustainable path forward for our planet’s future.