An effective solar pool heater can extend your swimming season without breaking the bank. In this guide, we explore the top 5 inground solar pool heaters, diving into their prices, ratings, and overall efficiency. We aim to help you make an informed decision on which solar heater is best for your pool needs.
Top 5 Inground Solar Pool Heaters
1. Sunheater
Price: $184
Rating: 3.6 out of 5 stars
Description
- Uses solar panels to increase pool temperature up to 10 degrees
- Suitable for both in-ground and above-ground pools
- Easy DIY installation
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Cost-effective
|Requires adequate roof space
|Eco-friendly
|Dependent on sunlight
Verdict
The Sunheater offers a great balance of price, effectiveness, and eco-friendliness, making it a worthy option for most pool owners.
2. Smart Pool S601
Price: $225
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Description
- Panel array measures 4 feet by 20 feet
- Performs under cloudy conditions
- Compatible with existing pump
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Effective in various weather conditions
|Higher initial cost
|Easy integration with pool systems
|Bulkier setup
Verdict
Though more expensive, the Smart Pool S601 is a robust heater that works well in different climates, ideal for those in less sunny locations.
3. XtremepowerUS
Price: $117
Rating: 3.6 out of 5 stars
Description
- Comes with a complete kit including a diverter valve
- Solar panel measures 2 feet by 20 feet
- Increases pool water temperature by 15 degrees
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|High temperature increase
|May require multiple panels for large pools
|Includes necessary installation hardware
|Manual adjustment for optimal sun exposure
Verdict
XtremepowerUS provides a significant temperature boost, perfect for those looking to extend the swimming season without a huge investment.
4. Evoio
Price: $149.99
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
Description
- Effective heating capability
- Suitable for large pools
- Easy to deploy and manage
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Cost-effective
|May require multiple units for very large pools
|Easy to use
|Dependent on sunlight
Verdict
The Evoio model stands out for its affordability and efficiency, making it a great choice for those looking to heat their pool without a significant upfront investment.
5. Bigxwell
Price: $139.98
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars
Description
- Dimensions: 18 x 13 x 3 inches
- Weight: 4.5 pounds
- Material: UV-resistant material
- Suitable for in-ground and above-ground pools
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and easy to install
|Less effective in colder climates
|Cost-effective
|May need additional units for better efficiency
Verdict
The bigxwell solar pool heater is an excellent budget-friendly option, especially suitable for smaller pools or mild climates. It’s easy to install and operate, although its effectiveness diminishes in cooler weather.
Which is the Best Option?
Choosing the best inground solar pool heater depends on your specific pool size, budget, and installation preferences. While the Sunheater provides the best value for money. Carefully consider your needs and preferences to select the right model for your pool heating requirements.
Jonas Muthoni is an entrepreneur and renewable energy expert. He is the founder of MicroGridMedia.com, a website dedicated to bringing the latest news and information about solar energy and other renewable energy sources to the public. Jonas is passionate about promoting sustainable energy solutions and educating the public about the benefits of renewable energy. He is a regular speaker at industry events and conferences and is committed to driving the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.