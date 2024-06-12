Homeowners Struggle to Insure Homes with Solar Panels in Florida

More and more Floridians are installing solar panels to cut their bills. But, it’s causing home insurance issues for some. A resident of Palm Beach County, Cara Clark, shares her struggle to get home insurance of her Tesla solar system.

Insurance Problems for SolarPowered Homes

Cara Clark adopted solar energy to reduce her utility costs. But she soon ran into problems with finding home insurance. “Go green and now we have no options she stated. She revealed that five insurance companies wouldn’t insure her house due to the presence of solar panels.

Several insurers don’t want to cover homes fitted with solar panels.

Worries include the risk of panels coming loose from the roof and high maintenance costs.

The requirements for insuring homes with solar panels vary between insurers.

Expert view on Insurance Rejections

Robert Norberg from Arden Insurance in Lantana explains why some companies are reluctant to cover houses with solar technology. “Solar panels have become an issue,” Norberg pointed out, listing key concerns,

Solar systems might come off and wreak havoc during high winds.

Mending or replacing damaged systems could cost a lot.

Norberg also noted that while some insurers flatly decline houses with these systems, others have tight restrictions but still offer coverage. He stated a few will insure such homes if a specialised installer put up the system, or if there’s a specific make or amount of units used.

Cara Clark’s Hunt for Coverage

Endless refusals put Cara Clark and her family under stress as they searched for an insurer ready to cover their property. “It caused a lot of panic,” she confessed. “We started calling out to as many as we could. We heard many no’s.”

Eventually, Clark secured insurance from Kin, an online provider. She accepted her limited options with relief and resignation saying, “It’s OK, [we] didn’t have much of a choice.”

Wider Impact

The issue isn’t exclusive to Cara Clark. With the rise in solar installations not just in Florida but also in other states, more homeowners can face this insurance challenge. It highlights the need for insurers to adapt and cater to these new tech and energy solutions.

Future Aspect and Possible Responses

To tackle this rising issue, insurers might have to come up with new schemes that cover the risks linked with solar panels and acknowledge their benefits too. At the same time, homeowners must,

Ensure certified experts install their systems.

Routinely maintain and check their equipment to prevent potential problems.

Talk to insurance agents about providers offering suitable policies.

This situation does pose difficulties but it looks hopeful that the industry will evolve and meet the needs of homes powered by green energy better. As more people adopt such solutions for power, it’s likely that insurers will lessen perceived risks and offer wider coverage choices.

Final Thoughts

The experiences of Cara Clark along with other Floridian homeowners stress upon integrating renewable power tech better into existing insurance structures. By addressing both homeowner and insurer concerns, a supportive environment encouraging green power adoption could possibly be built.