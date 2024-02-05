Exploring the synergy between solar panels and electric heaters, this article delves into the top choices for efficient heating in your sprinter van. We’ve handpicked the best 5 electric heaters that pair perfectly with solar panels, ensuring you stay warm while being eco-friendly.
1. Lasko 6405 Designer Oscillating Heater
Price: $48.99
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
Description
- Stylish design that blends with decor
- Two heat settings & adjustable thermostat
- Programmable timer from 1 to 7 hours
- Built-in safety features and overheat protection
- Fully assembled and easy to use
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Attractive design
|Not suitable for large spaces
|Easy to use
|Limited heat settings
|Portable
Verdict
The Lasko 6405 is a great choice for those who value aesthetics along with functionality. It’s ideal for small spaces in your van, making it a worthy investment.
2. Dreo 1500W Ceramic Electric Heaters
Price: $49.99
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
Description
- Compact and powerful with PTC ceramic heating
- 70° oscillating warmth and quiet operation
- Overheat and tip-over protection for safety
- Energy-saving modes and adjustable thermostat
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Quick heating
|Not ideal for very large spaces
|Energy-efficient
|Portable and safe
Verdict
The Dreo 1500W is an excellent choice for those needing quick and efficient heating in their Sprinter van. Its safety features and energy efficiency make it a top contender.
3. Heat Storm HS-1500-PHX-WIFI Infrared Heater
Price: $122.02
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
Description
- 1500 watt infrared heater with a 5200 BTU heat output.
- Patented heat exchanger with HMS Technology.
- Small size, can be hung on the wall or placed on the ground.
- Built-in thermostat with LED display and remote control.
- 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient heating
|Price varies based on color
|Compact and versatile
|Limited to small spaces
|Remote control included
Verdict
The Heat Storm HS-1500-PHX-WIFI Infrared Heater is a great choice for small spaces in your Sprinter van, offering efficient heating and easy control.
4. Dreo Solaris Slim H2 Space Heater
Price: $74.99
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars
Description
- 1500W Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater.
- Oblique Airflow Technology for quieter operation.
- ETL-certified with safety features like overheat sensor and tip-over switch.
- LED display and touch controls.
- Remote control with 26-feet range.
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Quiet operation
|Price not specified
|Multiple safety features
|Remote control included
Verdict
The Dreo Solaris Slim H2 Space Heater is ideal for those who value quiet operation and safety, though the lack of price information may require further research.
5. Dr. Infrared Heater DR-968 Portable Space Heater
Price: $129.99
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
Description
- Dual Heating System: Infrared Quartz tube + PTC.
- 3-Year Limited Warranty.
- Auto Energy Saving Model with electronic thermostat.
- Quiet fan and standard electric use.
- Overheat and tip-over protection.
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual heating system
|Higher price point
|3-year warranty
|Safety features
Verdict
The Dr. Infrared Heater DR-968 is a reliable option with its dual heating system and safety features, though it comes at a higher price.
