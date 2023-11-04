Goldi Solar Takes Center Stage at REI Expo 2023 with Innovative Solar Technology

Goldi Solar, a leading solar brand in India known for its commitment to quality, made a significant announcement at the 16th edition of Asia’s largest Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2023. During the event, the company unveiled its latest technological marvel, the G12 TOPCon solar panel, as part of the HELOC® (High-Efficiency Low on Carbon) Plus series.

The G12 TOPCon solar panel showcases cutting-edge technology, leveraging the advantages of Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon). This technology combines tunnel oxide passivation with PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) solar cells to reduce recombination losses and enhance overall efficiency. Compared to traditional solar panels, TOPCon panels offer superior efficiency rates, making them a cost-effective solution for harnessing renewable energy. Their seamless integration into manufacturing processes and efficiency gains position them as a promising choice for the future of solar energy.

The latest addition to the HELOC® Plus series boasts a 132-cell Module with N-Type TOPCon Technology, achieving an impressive output of up to 705 Wp. What sets these panels apart is their exceptional module conversion efficiency, reaching up to 22.70%. This high efficiency not only makes them cost-effective by reducing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) and Balance of System (BOS) costs but also ensures a faster payback period for investments.

One of the standout features of the G12 TOPCon panels is their ability to deliver more than a 10–30% additional power gain compared to regular modules. This efficiency extends even to challenging conditions like cloudy or foggy days, making them versatile and suitable for various applications, including Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), vertical installations, and environments with extreme conditions such as snowfields and high-humidity areas.

During the product launch, Capt Ishver Dholakiya, Managing Director and Founder of Goldi Solar, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our state-of-the-art HELOC® Plus series, featuring the innovative TOPCon technology. The world’s increasing dependence on renewable energy sources presents many opportunities for Indian manufacturers to excel in delivering cutting-edge products. At Goldi Solar, our commitment lies in narrowing the technological gap between Indian and Western markets, ensuring our local customers have access to the latest advancements.”

Capt Dholakiya emphasized Goldi Solar’s dedication to fostering employee welfare and upskilling while advocating for the benefits of solar energy. He mentioned that the company is aligned with the government’s policies to drive the renewable energy movement in India.

Goldi Solar has also introduced new products designed for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. These innovative modules have undergone rigorous testing and certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a prominent global testing and certification authority. These modules will be manufactured at Goldi Solar’s state-of-the-art facility in Navsari, Gujarat, significantly increasing the company’s total manufacturing capacity to 4 GW.

Mr. Bharat Bhut, Co-founder and Director of Goldi Solar, added, “These modules mark a significant technological advancement for Goldi Solar and strategically position us in the market to meet growing demand. Representing a superior iteration of our existing HELOC® Plus series, they achieve an impressive 22.70% efficiency level. This latest product aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision for growth in the renewable sector, addressing market demands effectively.”

In addition to the new solar panels, Goldi Solar also showcased its highly efficient VAMA On-Grid range of smart string inverters during the event. These inverters, available in single-phase and three-phase variants, operate on advanced DSP control technology, achieving efficiency levels of up to 97.4% and 98.6%, respectively. They feature a smart liquid-crystal display and offer real-time remote monitoring through Wi-Fi/GPRS connectivity. With an IP65 protection level, these inverters ensure durability in challenging environmental conditions.

As the world continues to prioritize climate change and sustainability, solar energy plays a pivotal role in driving the energy transition. The introduction of TOPCon technology by Goldi Solar, known for its superior energy conversion capabilities and enhanced performance even in challenging conditions, has the potential to accelerate this global energy transition toward a more sustainable future.