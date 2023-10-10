Global Warming: 2023 on Track to Be Hottest Year Ever Recorded

In a chilling revelation, 2023 is on track to etch its name into history as the hottest year ever recorded since the inception of global temperature monitoring. This alarming proclamation reverberates from none other than the European Union’s climate change sentinel, Copernicus, echoing the grave concerns of vigilant experts who have been meticulously tracking the relentless ascent of Earth’s temperatures.

A declaration of a “virtually certain” global record year by Dieter Gerten, a distinguished voice from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), paints a grim tableau of our world’s climate predicament. For nearly half a year now, the Earth’s surface has endured an unbroken streak of record-breaking average temperatures, eclipsing prior benchmarks by several tenths of a degree.

The Earth’s climatic trajectory teeters perilously close to breaching the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a pivotal limit set by the Paris Climate Agreement. Startling Copernicus data reveals that 2023 has already eclipsed the 1.4-degree mark above pre-industrial norms, with September casting a daunting shadow at an unprecedented 1.75-degree deviation.

Zeke Hausfather, a seasoned climate researcher and one of the architects behind the UN World Climate Report, expressed astonishment at this worrisome trajectory, deeming it “absolutely crazy.” The ramifications of such swift warming are dire and demand immediate global attention.

Preliminary findings from the U.S. Climate Reanalyzer platform paint a harrowing picture of the situation. Global average sea surface temperatures have consistently shattered previous records since April, while air temperature records have spiraled into unprecedented extremes. September, mirroring July, witnessed each day breaking temperature records dating back four decades.

Helge Gößling, a stalwart climate modeler at the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) in Bremerhaven, asserts that it is “almost certain” that 2023 will obliterate preceding temperature records. The dramatic and conspicuous temperature surge, especially since March, deviates significantly from historical norms. Gößling also underscores the looming influence of the natural climate phenomenon El Niño, expected to reach its zenith in the upcoming winter and spring. Nevertheless, even with El Niño’s sway, a perceptible temperature downturn appears elusive.

El Niño and its counterpart, La Niña, in the tropical Pacific wield formidable sway over global temperature oscillations. Gößling emphasizes that the second year under El Niño conditions often registers warmer than the year in which the phenomenon initially manifests, akin to 1997/1998 and 2015/2016. Speculation looms about whether the exceptional warmth of 2023 will persist into the ensuing year, but the odds favor the perpetuation of its record-breaking status.

One disquieting fact remains irrefutable: the world hurtles towards an era where such record-smashing warmth becomes the norm. Gößling underscores that, as long as the rampant consumption of fossil fuels persists, higher temperature records will become the rule rather than the exception.

A return to average or cooler years, reminiscent of the 20th century, now appears increasingly improbable, warns PIK luminary Dieter Gerten. The question that looms is whether we are destined to witness another record year or merely one among the five to ten warmest on record.

The recent convening of the Extreme Weather Congress in Hamburg conveyed a somber message from climate experts, acknowledging that the opportunity to stabilize the climate system with minimal effort has irrevocably slipped through our fingers. The unchecked march of climate change is poised to usher in colossal and inescapable transformations on our planet.

Jochem Marotzke, director at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, solemnly proclaims that the 1.5-degree limit stipulated by the Paris Framework Agreement is on the precipice of breach, emblematic of its faltering efficacy. To curtail warming within the confines of 2 degrees Celsius will now necessitate monumental exertions. Marotzke ominously hints that, if left unchecked, we are inexorably marching towards a 3-degree world by century’s end, underscoring the pressing imperative of unified global action against the specter of climate change.

As 2023 continues its relentless march into the record books, the world stands at a crossroads of historic significance. Urgent, concerted efforts are imperative to confront the escalating climate crisis and mitigate the catastrophic consequences of unchecked global warming.