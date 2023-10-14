Global Coal Industry Faces Job Crisis Amid Transition to Clean Energy

In a sweeping new study conducted by the US-based think tank Global Energy Monitor (GEM), the future of the coal industry’s workforce, particularly in the colossal economies of China and India, is unveiled in stark, disconcerting detail. The findings posit that unless immediate, resolute measures are taken to pivot towards cleaner energy sources, these nations could shoulder the lion’s share of nearly 1 million job losses within the global coal sector by the year 2050.

GEM’s report sounds an ominous alarm, attributing the looming specter of job cuts primarily to the twilight of coal mines’ operational lifespans and the inexorable global march towards low-carbon energy alternatives. Without substantial, concerted commitments to phase out fossil fuels, this portentous scenario seems destined to materialize.

Dorothy Mei, project manager overseeing GEM’s Global Coal Mine Tracker, fervently underscores the dire necessity for governments to shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding their workers as they navigate this treacherous energy transition. The report underscores that many of the mines earmarked for imminent closure have yet to formulate coherent strategies for ushering their workforce into post-coal economies, potentially precipitating economic hardship and social upheaval.

GEM’s exhaustive research canvassed a staggering 4,300 active and proposed coal mine projects on a global scale, encompassing a staggering workforce of nearly 2.7 million individuals. Alarmingly, the study reveals that more than 400,000 laborers toil in mines slated to cease operations prior to the dawn of 2035. Should global initiatives aimed at curtailing the pernicious effects of global warming, targeting a temperature rise not exceeding 1.5°C, be earnestly implemented through coal phase-down endeavors, merely 250,000 miners—less than a meager 10 percent of the current workforce—would remain indispensable.

China, home to the planet’s most sprawling coal industry, currently employs a staggering 1.5 million souls in this sector. Perhaps most disconcerting is the revelation that of the projected 1 million global job losses forecasted by 2050, a staggering 240,000 are anticipated in China’s beleaguered province of Shanxi.

China has, in recent decades, weathered multiple waves of restructuring within its coal industry, spawning considerable tribulations in its quest to unearth alternative sources of growth and employment in the communities directly impacted by mining’s decline. Ryan Driskell Tate, GEM’s program director for coal, steadfastly underscores the imperative of proactive planning for the well-being of workers and coal-dependent localities, and the pressing need for heightened accountability on the part of both industry and governments.

In a notable stride towards addressing the formidable challenge of a just energy transition, the recent COP27 gathering in Egypt bore witness to governments’ unanimous accord to launch a ‘just transition work program.’ This pioneering initiative is poised to oversee and facilitate the essential financing required for the reskilling of national workforces adversely affected by industries in transition. It builds upon the foundation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) mechanism, a construct previously established at a prior COP, which engages developed nations in supporting their developing counterparts as they extricate themselves from the clutches of fossil fuels, while also providing indispensable backing for worker retraining.

On a somewhat brighter note, as the world pivots towards the promising realm of renewable energy, an abundance of green-collar employment opportunities has begun to unfurl. A report hailing from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) paints a vivid picture, revealing that as of 2021, a staggering 12.7 million souls had found gainful employment within the global renewable energy sector. Notably, China stands as a preeminent leader, commanding a formidable 42 percent of the world’s renewable energy jobs as it aggressively expands its solar and wind energy capacity. In the same year, China and India jointly accounted for more than half of the world’s hydropower employment opportunities.

The IRENA study, conducted in concert with the International Labour Organization (ILO), ventures a promising prophecy—that the burgeoning green workforce may swell to an astonishing 38 million individuals globally by the year 2030, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the formidable tribulations that accompany the inexorable transition away from coal.

As nations grapple with the need to balance economic growth, energy security, and environmental sustainability, the fate of coal industry workers remains a pressing concern. Ensuring a just transition for these workers is not only a moral imperative but also a critical component of achieving global climate action goals.