If you’ve got a big backyard, a sprawling expanse primed for entertaining, having a pool should be a no-brainer. But a pool by itself isn’t always enough, especially if it’s surrounded by substandard lighting. You’ll need to spruce up the space and add to the overall ambiance. We’re talking about the best floating pool lights, of course.

Few products are more descriptively named than floating pool lights. That’s because that’s exactly what they are: LED lights that float in a pool. But it’s not quite as simple as that, and when it comes to picking out a set, you’ll want to consider aspects like size, shape, and design. And if you’re looking to light up your pool guiltlessly, you might also want to search out a set that has its own solar panels.

If you want to add some flair to your pool area or need to upgrade an old set, then the time is right to invest in a set of floating pool lights. Here, we’ve compiled the best to purchase before your next summer soirée.

Best Floating Solar Pool Lights

Loftek LED Floating Pool Lights

Orchestrating the ambiance for your evening soirée becomes much easier with Loftek’s pool lights. This set consists of eight glowing balls that can switch between a staggering 16 colors. Not only that, each 16-inch ball is dimmable via a remote and has four lighting modes, including fade, smooth, flash, and strobe. This means you can create the right vibe in any situation, from a lively party to a chill dinner. The waterproof spheres are made of high-quality polyethylene and feature a bright LED. Each light also packs a rechargeable lithium battery that will allow it to shine bright for up to 12 hours per charge. That should be more than enough to cover your late-night shenanigans.

Verdict: The Loftek LED Floating Pool Lights are a versatile and vibrant choice for any pool setting, perfect for creating a dynamic atmosphere with a range of colors and modes. A great pick for those who want a mix of functionality and fun.

Tially Full Moon Floating Pool Lights

Speaking of space lighting, Tially offers a floating pool lamp that’s out of this world. You’ve already seen a couple of stellar spherical options that are reminiscent of the moon, but the brand takes it a step further by really mirroring its surface, craters and all. What’s more, you don’t need a battery whatsoever, because the lamp is completely solar-powered. Yes, it’s a moon pool light that gets its energy source from the sun—two celestial bodies for the price of one.

Verdict: The Tially Full Moon Floating Pool Lights stand out with their unique design and efficient solar-powered functionality. Ideal for those who appreciate a touch of celestial elegance in their pool decor.

Geediar Floating Pool Lights

As far as pool lights go, Geediar’s are far from the best looking, especially since they resemble neon-colored lifesavers when viewed from a distance. But they make up for this in their range of color options. Each light has 16 color settings to choose from, a spectrum unmatched by any of the other entries on this list. One thing to note: While they can be used on land, you’ll probably want to keep them in the pool.

Verdict: The Geediar Floating Pool Lights are perfect for those seeking a wide range of color options at an affordable price. While not the most stylish, they offer excellent functionality and versatility.

Rukars Solar Light-Up Globes

If you want to add some lighting to your pool for a barbecue or party, there are few better places to start than Rukars’s set. Each of the four light-up globes—as the brand calls them—measures 14 inches around and projects four different colors. If you can’t decide on a color though, fret not, because you can cycle through the colors at different time intervals. Just remember that you might have to buy multiple sets depending on how big your pool is.

Verdict: The Rukars Solar Light-Up Globes are a fantastic choice for those who host frequent gatherings. Their ability to cycle through colors and easy setup make them a practical and festive addition to any pool area.

Homemory Flameless Floating Candles

Large, round spheres are the name of the game when it comes to floating pool lights, clearly, but thanks to Homemory, you are afforded other options. Case in point: This set of candle-shaped lights that, get this, illuminates once it hits the water. Now you don’t have to fumble around with mason jars, matches, and open flames to get the same striking effect.

Verdict: The Homemory Flameless Floating Candles provide a unique and romantic lighting solution for your pool. Their innovative design and ease of use make them a charming and safe alternative to traditional candles.

Comparison Table

Brand No. of Lights Size Warranty Price Loftek 8 16 inches – $124 Tially 1 14 inches Lifetime $38 Geediar 1 10 inches – $36 Rukars 4 14 inches 1 year $37 Homemory 10 – – $20

Conclusion

Floating solar pool lights are a simple device that instantly creates a magical outdoor ambiance. If you want to achieve the same results without increasing your energy bill, consider solar alternatives. Solar pool lights are ideal for illuminating your outdoor oasis with eco-friendly flair. These innovative lights harness solar energy during the day, converting it into mesmerizing nighttime illumination.

With a variety of styles and features available, choosing the best one can be a little overwhelming. To save you from that experience, we bring you our top recommendations for solar pool lights in this guide. Join us as we discover how these amazing lights can transform your pool area, all powered by the sun’s renewable energy.