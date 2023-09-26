EU Leaders Seek Energy Supply Diversification to Avoid Chinese Dependency

In the wake of growing concerns over energy security and the looming threat of dependency on Chinese-made lithium batteries and fuel cells, European Union (EU) leaders are set to discuss strategies to diversify their sources of energy storage systems. The move aims to steer clear of becoming reliant on China, just as the EU once depended on Russia for its oil and gas supplies.

The issue will take center stage at upcoming economic security talks in Spain scheduled for October 5, where EU leaders will deliberate on the imperative to reduce the EU’s vulnerability in key energy sectors. A paper meticulously prepared for EU leaders has served as a wake-up call, warning that, if unchecked, the EU could find itself as dependent on China for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells by 2030 as it was on Russia for energy before the conflict in Ukraine.

The primary driver behind this strategic shift is Europe’s commitment to transitioning towards renewable energy sources, which necessitates efficient energy storage solutions to meet its target of achieving net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. As the intermittent nature of renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, becomes apparent, the EU anticipates a substantial surge in demand for lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells, and electrolyzers, with projections ranging from ten to thirty-fold growth in the coming years.

While the EU currently boasts a robust position in electrolyzer production’s intermediate and assembly stages, commanding over 50% of the global market share, it finds itself heavily reliant on China for fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries, particularly crucial for electric vehicles.

The paper issued by the Spanish presidency of the EU warns, “Without implementing strong measures, the European energy ecosystem could have a dependency on China by 2030 of a different nature, but with a similar severity, to the one it had on Russia before the invasion of Ukraine.” The parallels drawn between potential Chinese dependency and the previous Russian energy dependency underscore the urgency of the situation.

In 2021, just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU received over 40% of its gas consumption, 27% of its oil imports, and 46% of its coal imports from Russia. The sudden cessation of energy purchases from Russia sent shockwaves through the EU, triggering energy price spikes and consumer inflation, which, in turn, prompted the European Central Bank to implement interest rate hikes, hampering economic growth.

However, lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells are not the only areas of vulnerability highlighted by the Spanish presidency paper. It also raises concerns about potential dependency in the digital-tech sector, stating, “Forecasts suggest that the demand for digital devices such as sensors, drones, data servers, storage equipment, and data transmission networks will rise sharply in this decade.” While the EU is relatively strong in some digital tech areas, it reveals significant weaknesses in others.

The paper concludes with a stark warning about the repercussions of foreign dependency by 2030, asserting that such reliance could severely impede productivity gains in European industry and services and hinder the modernization of agriculture systems, which are essential for addressing climate change.

As EU leaders convene in Granada to deliberate on these pressing issues, the challenge ahead is clear: striking a delicate balance between transitioning to renewable energy and safeguarding energy security while mitigating the risks of over-reliance on any single source. The EU’s ability to navigate this complex terrain will significantly impact its energy future and its role on the global stage.