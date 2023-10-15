Dutch Parliament Votes to Phase Out Fossil Fuel Subsidies, Temporarily Halting Climate Protests

Commuters were met with an unexpected sight this week in a remarkable turn of events on the A12 highway leading to the Dutch political epicenter, The Hague. The imposing blockades, a fixture every noon since the commencement of September, had vanished. Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate activists, responsible for the blockades, announced a temporary halt to their protests in light of a pivotal parliamentary vote aimed at curtailing fossil fuel subsidies.

On Tuesday, an overwhelming majority of Members of Parliament (MPs) threw their support behind a motion tabled by the Green Party (GroenLinks) and the liberal Democrats66 (D66) party. This groundbreaking motion calls upon the government to devise scenarios for the gradual phasing-out of fossil fuel subsidies, spread over two, five, or seven years. These proposed scenarios are slated to be presented to the parliament before the forthcoming Christmas recess.

The news of this parliamentary decision was greeted with jubilation within the halls of the session chamber, resonating especially among the ranks of climate activists, including fervent XR supporters. Effectively, this decision ensures that the A12 highway will remain unobstructed until the year’s end.

Yolande Schuur, an XR spokesperson, expressed her elation at the outcome, remarking, “A concrete timetable for dismantling, this is a great success and proof that activism works. At the same time, it’s still only words, and we want to see action. So, we will now look very closely at what the government is going to do. It’s an intermediate step, but it’s important to celebrate such intermediate steps.”

Schuur underscored the burgeoning influence of the XR movement, citing a surge in participation over the past year. Recently, the A12 highway bore witness to an occupation lasting an astonishing 27 consecutive days, leading to the detention of over 9,000 individuals. Schuur also drew attention to the inspiring Last Generation action in Berlin, where German activists adorned the A100 with a Dutch flag.

Beyond the parliament’s response, the month-long protest in The Hague effectively thrust the issue of fossil fuel subsidies into the glaring spotlight of politics. Prior to this, the true extent of these subsidies remained shrouded in ambiguity. Initially estimated at a yearly expenditure of four and a half billion euros by the Ministry of Economics and Climate Change, subsequent studies by environmental organizations unveiled the staggering actual figure: a colossal 37.5 billion euros. In a September revelation, the ministry reluctantly conceded that the range could soar as high as 39 to 46 billion euros.

Notably, the recent parliamentary vote garnered support from within the government’s own ranks, including the right-wing liberals (VVD) and the Christian Democrats (CDA). Derk Boswijk of the CDA defended his party’s position by emphasizing the gravity of addressing climate change. Similarly, Silvio Erkens from the VVD voiced his endorsement for the motion, albeit with a cautious note regarding abrupt cutbacks that might impact household energy costs and industrial sectors. Erkens clarified that the approved investigation does not commit to any specific course of action.

The Netherlands is currently in the throes of an election campaign, with parliamentary elections scheduled for November 22. Climate change has emerged as a pivotal yet divisive issue in this campaign. Frans Timmermans, the prominent candidate of the new red-green alliance, has championed a socially equitable transition to sustainability. Conversely, populist right-wing parties have framed climate protection as a concern primarily catering to the affluent.

The reaction of the freshly constituted parliament to the phase-out of fossil fuel subsidies will come into sharper focus in the coming winter months. Extinction Rebellion has left no room for ambiguity, affirming their readiness to return to the A12 if deemed necessary, with the promise of an even larger contingent in tow.

As the Dutch government and society grapple with the intricate quandary of climate change and fossil fuel subsidies, the recent parliamentary vote marks a significant stride towards a greener future. Nevertheless, the road ahead remains rife with challenges, necessitating a delicate equilibrium between environmental sustainability and economic stability at the forefront of political discourse.