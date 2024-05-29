As the demand for clean and renewable energy sources continues to grow, more homeowners are turning to solar power solutions. They are doing this to reduce their carbon footprint and save on electricity costs. Among the leading providers of residential solar systems in the United States is Sunrun Inc., a company known for its innovative and customer-focused approach. One common question potential customers have is whether Sunrun uses microinverters in their solar installations. The answer is a resounding yes, and this article will delve into why Sunrun chooses microinverters.

Does Sunrun Use Microinverters?

Yes, Sunrun utilizes microinverters for its residential solar business. In November 2019, Sunrun signed a strategic supply agreement with Enphase Energy, Inc., a global leader in energy technology and the foremost supplier of solar microinverters. This partnership also ensures that Sunrun customers benefit from the latest advancements in microinverter technology.

Understanding Microinverters

Microinverters are a type of solar inverter designed to convert the direct current (DC) generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC). It can also be used by household appliances. Unlike traditional string inverters, which are connected to multiple solar panels in a series. Also, each microinverter is connected to a single solar panel. This configuration offers several significant advantages:

Higher Production Efficiency: Microinverters optimize the performance of each individual panel. If one panel is shaded or obstructed, it does not affect the performance of the others, maximizing overall energy production.

Enhanced Safety: By converting DC to AC at the panel level, microinverters eliminate the presence of high-voltage DC power on the roof also reducing the risk of electrical malfunctions and fires.

Improved Reliability: The independent operation of each microinverter means that there are no single points of failure. If one panel or microinverter fails but the rest of the system continues to function optimally.

Remote Monitoring: Microinverters offer sophisticated remote monitoring capabilities, allowing homeowners and installers to track system performance and quickly address any issues that arise.

Sunrun and Enphase Energy Partnership

The strategic partnership between Sunrun and Enphase Energy has been a game-changer for residential solar installations. Enphase Energy’s seventh-generation IQ microinverters, including the IQ 7 and IQ 7+ models, are integral to Sunrun’s offerings. These microinverters deliver high performance and reliability. Moreover, they leverage Enphase’s software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration. Additionally, this collaboration not only enhances system efficiency but also improves overall user experience. So, customers benefit from advanced technology and robust solar solutions. Because of these innovations, Sunrun remains a top choice for residential solar installations.

Benefits of Enphase Microinverters

Enphase microinverters undergo a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen, with more than one million hours of power-on testing. This ensures that the microinverters can withstand harsh environmental conditions, including extreme heat, high humidity, salty air, and cold climates. Also, Enphase microinverters come with a 25-year warranty, providing long-term assurance to Sunrun customers.

Why Choose Microinverters?

Choosing microinverters over traditional string inverters offers numerous benefits:

Conclusion

By partnering with Enphase Energy and utilizing microinverters, Sunrun demonstrates its commitment to providing top-quality solar technology to its customers. The use of Enphase microinverters ensures reliability, efficiency, and long-term performance. It also contribute to Sunrun’s mission of creating a smarter energy system powered by the sun. Homeowners who choose Sunrun can rest assured that they are getting the latest in solar technology which is backed by robust warranties and exceptional customer support.

FAQs

1. Does Sunrun install Enphase?

While AEE Solar and Sunrun’s network of Certified Partners have long sold and installed Enphase systems, this agreement marks the first time. That Enphase will provide its module level power electronics (MLPE) systems to Sunrun’s direct installation services business.

2. Which solar panels use micro inverters?

An AC solar panel is simply a solar panel that has been fitted with a microinverter, so that it produces Alternating Current instead of Direct Current.

3. Are micro inverters better than inverters?

Simpler Power Conversion Process: Micro inverters directly convert the DC power from the solar panel to AC power at the panel site. This simpler and more direct conversion process can be inherently more reliable than the more complex process. It is only found in string inverters, which must handle higher voltages and power levels.