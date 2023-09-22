California Sues Big Oil Companies Over Their Role in Climate Change

In a landmark legal move, the state of California has filed a lawsuit against five major oil companies, including Exxon Mobil, Shell, BP, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips, accusing them of spreading disinformation about the harmful consequences of fossil fuel consumption and demanding financial restitution for the damages caused by climate change.

The 135-page lawsuit, filed in the San Francisco Superior Court, alleges that these oil giants were well aware of the environmental and socioeconomic repercussions associated with burning coal, oil, and gas as early as the 1960s. Despite this knowledge, the companies publicly downplayed the risks while actively engaging in disinformation campaigns related to climate change starting in the 1970s.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta did not mince words when announcing the lawsuit, stating, “The companies fed us lies and distrust to further increase their record profits at the expense of the environment. Enough is enough.” Governor Gavin Newsom also weighed in, condemning the corporations for concealing their awareness of the dangers posed by fossil fuels. He stressed that California taxpayers should not bear the financial burden of the catastrophic consequences, which include devastating wildfires, toxic air quality, lethal heatwaves, and crippling droughts.

This legal action is not the first of its kind in the United States. In 2018, a similar case in New York attempted to hold oil companies accountable for their role in climate change and the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. However, the court ruled that while climate change is an acknowledged fact, it is a matter for Congress to address, not the judiciary.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), the oil industry’s advocacy organization, echoed this sentiment, characterizing California’s lawsuit as a “pointless, politicized” campaign that diverts resources from more pressing national issues. API Vice President Ryan Meyers argued that litigation is not the path to addressing climate change, calling for a collaborative, society-wide approach.

In response, Shell issued a statement acknowledging the necessity of addressing climate change but emphasizing that litigation is not the solution. Shell expressed its support for transitioning to a low-carbon society through cooperative efforts rather than legal battles.

This legal action by California aligns with a global trend of holding fossil fuel companies accountable for their contributions to climate change. Around the world, from Pakistan to Portugal, and Peru to Norway, oil and gas corporations have faced similar lawsuits in recent years.

A study conducted by Columbia University in New York reveals that the number of climate-related lawsuits worldwide has doubled between 2017 and 2023, with a significant proportion of these cases taking place in the United States. Just last month, young climate activists in Montana secured a victory in a case against their state government, alleging inadequate measures to combat climate change. They invoked Montana law, which guarantees the right to “a clean and healthy environment.”

As California takes on “Big Oil” in a courtroom battle of monumental significance, the outcome could reverberate across the nation and the world. The case not only raises questions about corporate accountability but also underscores the urgency of addressing climate change through a combination of legal action and collaborative efforts to transition towards a sustainable, low-carbon future. It remains to be seen how this legal showdown will unfold, but it signals a growing movement seeking justice for the environmental consequences of fossil fuel production and consumption.