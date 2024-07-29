Adding light to your driveway, pathway, or front door doesn’t have to be a hassle or costly. Solar pathway lights are an eco-friendly and affordable alternative to traditional wired lighting. Powered by solar energy, these lights absorb sunlight through their solar panels, making them easy to install and maintain. We’ve tested 62 different outdoor lighting options, including spotlights, solar lights, motion detectors, mounted lights, and string lights. Through our testing, we’ve found that brightness and runtime are crucial when shopping for solar pathway lights.

What are the Brightest Solar Pathway Lights?

Solar lights’ brightness is measured in lumens. The options we reviewed range from 5 to 1000 lumens, ensuring there’s a suitable option for every need. Remember, pathway lights are sold in sets, so even if an individual light’s lumens are low, the collective brightness of multiple lights can be significant.

On average, these lights run for about eight hours when fully charged on a sunny day. We always recommend fully charging your lights before installing them for the best results.

Our Top Picks:

Best Overall: Urpower Outdoor Solar Lights

Best Budget: Better Homes & Gardens Black Metal Solar Powered Light

Best Splurge: Frontgate Pro Series VI Solar Path Light

Best Large: Alfiot Solar Pathway Lights

Best Small: Rayolon Solar Ground Lights

Best Spotlights: Lerekam Solar Landscape Spotlights

Best Set: Hampton Bay Bronze and Gold Vintage Solar Pathway Light

Best for Shade: T-SUNNUS Solar-Powered LED Spotlight

Best Overall: Urpower Outdoor Solar Lights

Product Features Price Urpower Outdoor Solar Lights Weather-resistant

Adjustable solar panel

Two brightness settings $30

Our best overall pick for brightness and durability, these lights are designed to withstand wet weather and water exposure. Each light has a power switch and two brightness settings. They can also be wall-mounted, making them versatile for various outdoor needs. The durable plastic casing protects these lights from all weather conditions, and they stay illuminated for a full eight hours overnight.

Best Budget: Better Homes & Gardens Black Metal Solar Powered Light

Product Features Price Better Homes & Gardens Black Metal Solar Powered Light Unique and versatile design

17 inches tall when installed $15

This option stands out with its unique style. It’s tall enough to draw attention to favorite plants or pathways and provides 20 lumens of light. It’s easy to install and operate, making it a great budget-friendly choice. However, it has a lower level of water protection, so it might not withstand heavy rain.

Best Splurge: Frontgate Pro Series VI Solar Path Light

Product Features Price Frontgate Pro Series VI Solar Path Light High-efficiency, 60-lumen lights

Sturdy aluminum stakes

Large solar panel Varies

If you’re willing to invest in durable and effective pathway lights, these are a great option. They feature a weather-proof, cast-aluminum housing, and sturdy aluminum stakes. These lights passed our “rain” and “hail” tests but are not freeze-resistant, meaning they may need to warm up and recharge after freezing conditions. Despite the limited quantity of only two lights per set, they offer a reliable and quality pick with an advanced lithium-phosphate battery.

Best Large: Alfiot Solar Pathway Lights

Product Features Price Alfiot Solar Pathway Lights Extension to reach 22.5 inches

Lasted through the morning

Attractive design $56

These large solar pathway lights can be extended to reach up to 22.5 inches tall. They have a beautiful design and stay on through the night. While they are not the brightest, pairing them with other lights can enhance their effectiveness. They are very durable and can withstand harsh weather conditions, making them a reliable choice for anyone looking to light a large area.

Best Small: Rayolon Solar Ground Lights

Product Features Price Rayolon Solar Ground Lights Low profile

8 bulbs in each unit

Waterproof $38

These ground lights have a modern, minimal design and are great for pathways, driveways, or pool decks. They have a low profile and are waterproof but require careful installation to prevent breakage. Despite their fragility, they provide a warm white light that is perfect for creating a subtle, elegant ambiance in any outdoor space.

Best Spotlights: Lerekam Solar Landscape Spotlights

Product Features Price Lerekam Solar Landscape Spotlights Can be used in-ground or wall-mounted

Three color options

Different lighting modes $30

These versatile lights can be installed on a wall or used as ground stakes. They offer three brightness levels and provide a continuous supply of light all night. They are not motion-censored, but they are durable and have held up well through several storms. Their 1000 lumens provide impressive brightness, making them ideal for highlighting specific areas in your yard.

Best Set: Hampton Bay Bronze and Gold Vintage Solar Pathway Light

Product Features Price Hampton Bay Bronze and Gold Vintage Solar Pathway Light Vintage look

9 different color options

Set of 4 $35

This vintage-inspired set is perfect for brightening up long paths. They come in eight different colors and offer 14 lumens of light. They are weather-resistant but should not be submerged in water. These lights automatically turn on at dusk and can last up to 8 hours, providing a charming, vintage look to your outdoor space.

Best for Shade: T-SUNNUS Solar-Powered LED Spotlight

Product Features Price T-SUNNUS Solar-Powered LED Spotlight Two brightness settings

Solar panel separate from spotlight

Adjustable solar panel & light head $35

These lights are perfect for shaded areas as they come with a separate, corded solar panel. They offer two brightness settings and are adjustable. The cords are about 10 feet long, which can limit placement options, but their ability to be placed in shaded areas makes them a unique and practical choice for many outdoor lighting needs.

Conclusion

Solar pathway lights are an excellent way to add illumination to outdoor spaces without the need for electricity. Whether you’re looking for budget-friendly options or high-end picks, there’s something for everyone. The brightness, runtime, and durability of these lights ensure that your pathways will be well-lit and welcoming all year round.