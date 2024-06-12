Is Blue Raven Solar a Pyramid Scheme?

No, Blue Raven Solar is not a pyramid scheme. However, there are concerns and negative reviews that potential customers and employees should be aware of. Understanding the nature of these complaints is crucial for making an informed decision.

Let’s break down some key points based on employee reviews and customer feedback:

Employee Experiences

Employee experiences at Blue Raven Solar are varied, and while some have had positive experiences, others have not been as fortunate. Here are some detailed insights:

Negative Experiences: One former employee from Tinley Park, IL, described the company as a scam. They claimed they were sent to random homes and were not paid as promised, despite assurances of compensation for visits, regardless of sales. This employee highlighted the lack of reimbursement for gas expenses and described their time at Blue Raven Solar as a waste of time, energy, and money. Their strong words caution others against joining the company.

Positive Experiences: “`html

Contrarily, a current contractor in Spokane, WA, praised the company for its great earning potential, flexible schedule, and supportive management. They emphasized that the job is commission-only, so it is suitable for highly self-motivated individuals. But it might not work for everyone. Another positive review from an operations manager in Orem, UT, pointed out the opportunities for career advancement and a friendly, inclusive work environment. These contrasting reviews highlight that experiences can vary greatly because of the individual’s role and expectations.



Customer Reviews

Customer feedback is equally mixed. Here’s a closer look:

Several customers have voiced concerns over the high prices quoted by Blue Raven Solar. One customer recounted being offered a solar system for $50,000, which would drop to $34,000 if they paid in cash or secured their own financing. This significant price discrepancy raised suspicions about the company’s pricing practices.

Other customers also noted that financing through Blue Raven’s preferred lenders significantly increased the overall cost due to high dealer fees.

Some customers appreciated the company’s transparency and customer service because Blue Raven Solar did the job right the first time and offered solid warranties.

Pros and Cons Summary

Pros Cons Potential for high earnings (for motivated sales reps)

Flexible schedule

Supportive management

Opportunities for career advancement

Good customer service (as reported by some customers) Commission-only pay

High system costs

Reports of deceptive sales practices

Supply chain issues affecting panel quality

Inconsistent customer experiences

Detailed Case Study

One customer from North Carolina shared their experience in detail. Initially, they were quoted $50,000 for a solar system that would cover 86% of their energy usage. This included a 25-year manufacturer warranty and additional warranties for the roof and workmanship. The financing option through Blue Raven Solar was a 20-year loan at 3.99% APR. This added $23,000 in finance charges, so the total cost became $73,000.

After expressing concerns about the financing terms, the company offered a reduced price of $34,000 if the customer secured their own financing or paid in cash. This significant price reduction led the customer to question the initial quote’s validity. They wondered if the company was trying to take advantage of the financing option. This experience underscores the importance of getting multiple quotes and thoroughly understanding financing terms before committing to a solar installation.

Additional Customer Insights

Another important aspect to consider is the warranty and service quality. While warranties matching manufacturer standards are offered by Blue Raven Solar, issues with workmanship and panel quality have been reported by some customers. For example, one review mentioned that 20% cheaper panels, which degraded faster than promised, were installed, potentially increasing lifetime costs.

Additionally, investigations by the Idaho Attorney General for deceptive sales practices have been faced by Blue Raven Solar, further casting doubt on their business practices. Supply chain issues leading to delays and installation of lower-quality panels than initially promised have also been reported by customers.

Conclusion

While Blue Raven Solar is not a pyramid scheme, it is evident that experiences with the company vary significantly. Potential employees and customers should thoroughly research and consider both the positive and negative feedback before making a decision. It’s always wise to get multiple quotes and opinions, especially for significant investments like solar panels.

Understanding the pros and cons, being aware of the potential for high costs, and recognizing the importance of thorough research can help you make an informed decision about whether Blue Raven Solar is the right choice for you.

FAQs

1. Who is the owner of Blue Raven Solar?

Blue Raven Solar was acquired by SunPower in October of 2021.

2. Are Blue Raven Solar systems worth it?

Blue Raven did an excellent job under-promising and over-delivering, contrary to most competitors. The installation was completed quickly and correctly, and all inspections were tailored to my schedule. My power bill is completely gone, and my property value has increased at the same time. Strongly recommend it.

3. How does Blue Raven Solar work?

To add solar energy converted to AC current to a home’s power supply, the main electrical panel gets some new wiring and circuit breakers. With the new solar power supply wired in, the electrical panel distributes the power to the other circuits throughout the home.