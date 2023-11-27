Discover the top solar panels compatible with Tactacam Reveal X, featuring comprehensive reviews, efficiency insights, and detailed pros and cons.
Best Solar Panel for Tactacam Reveal X
1. TACTACAM Reveal External Solar Panel
Price : $58.00
Rating : 4.6 out of 5
Description
- Designed for Tactacam Reveal X, Reveal XB, and Reveal SK models.
- Features integrated rechargeable Lithium battery.
- Includes panel, cable, DC charger, strap, and mount.
Efficiency
12-volt output with efficient solar conversion.
Dimensions or Weight
Dimensions: 10″L x 7″W x 4″H.
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Eliminates need for regular battery replacement
|Initial charging may require more frequency
|Easy to set up
Verdict
A reliable and efficient choice for long-term trail camera power needs.
2. TACTACAM Reveal Solar Panel for Cellular Trail Cameras
Price : $59.99
Rating : 4.6 out of 5
Description
- Compatible with various Tactacam models including Reveal X, XB, and X Gen 2.0.
- Comes with cable, battery, solar panels, and cameras.
Efficiency
12-volt output with high solar conversion efficiency.
Dimensions or Weight
Material: Monocrystalline Silicon.
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Extended battery life even in low sunlight areas
|Rare instances of defective panels
|Easy to set up and use
Verdict
An excellent solar power solution, especially in challenging sunlight conditions.
3.Tactacam Reveal X Gen 2.0 LTE
Price : $189.98
Rating : 4.4 out of 5
Description
- Universally compatible with all REVEAL cellular camera models.
- Includes external solar panel, power supply adapter, and cable.
Efficiency
Features a built-in lithium polymer battery with high conversion efficiency.
Dimensions or Weight
3.65 pounds
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Compatible with a wide range of camera models
It has great camera
Totally a game changer
|Did not last
Verdict
Offers versatility and reliability, highly recommendable for its great camera quality and compatibility
4. TACTACAM Reveal X PRO Cellular Trail Camera
Price : $149.99
Rating : 4.6 out of 5
Description
- Integrated GPS Tracking and built-in LCD screen.
- NO GLOW IR technology for discreet operation.
- Includes Verizon and AT&T sim cards.
Efficiency
Features a new hybrid mode for enhanced battery life.
Dimensions or Weight
Requires 12 AA batteries or Tactacam Lithium battery cartridge.
Pros & Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting batteries
|Some users reported poor night vision quality
|Easy setup and operation
Verdict
An advanced option for those needing integrated GPS and high-quality imaging.
Which is the Best Option ?
Among the options reviewed, the TACTACAM Reveal Solar Panel for Cellular Trail Cameras X 2.0, X, Gen 1, SK, XB stands out as the best choice. Its compatibility with a range of Tactacam models, coupled with high solar conversion efficiency, makes it versatile and efficient. Users particularly appreciate its extended battery life, even in areas with limited sunlight, and its ease of setup. While there have been rare instances of defective panels, the overwhelming majority of user experiences are positive, indicating that this solar panel offers a reliable and practical solution for powering Tactacam devices in various outdoor conditions.