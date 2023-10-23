Alpine Solar Plant Thrives in Winter, Powering Swiss Homes All Year Round

In the picturesque Alpine region of Switzerland, a groundbreaking solar power plant has defied conventional wisdom, emerging as a beacon of innovation and resilience, especially during the harsh winter months. Aptly named AlpinSolar, this remarkable facility is perched atop the Muttsee dam, a lofty 2,500 meters above sea level in the canton of Glarus, just an hour’s drive from Zurich. Notably, AlpinSolar reigns supreme as the largest solar power plant in the Alps, stretching over a kilometer and boasting 5,000 solar panels. With a robust power output of 2.2 megawatts, it has the capacity to generate a staggering 3.3 million kilowatt-hours annually, a feat that can power up to 700 homes.

A joint operation between Axpo, Switzerland’s largest utility company, and Iwb, the Basel-based multi-utility firm, AlpinSolar stands as a testament to high-altitude photovoltaic innovation. The ambitious project, with a price tag of 8 million Swiss francs (approximately 8.95 million dollars), overcame considerable challenges stemming from its remote location, inaccessible by road. Notably, this pioneering endeavor has already secured a buyer for its energy production over the next two decades—the Denner supermarket chain.

What sets AlpinSolar apart from its valley-based counterparts is its remarkable winter performance. A mere year after commissioning, it is evident that these high-altitude panels outperform their peers in the valleys by delivering an astounding three times more energy during the winter months. This accomplishment represents a significant milestone for Switzerland, a nation earnestly seeking renewable energy sources to meet its winter electricity demands.

The Muttsee dam’s unique geographical attributes provide an ideal setting for alpine photovoltaics. Extending over a kilometer and curving to the southwest, it remains unobstructed by towering peaks, allowing for direct sunlight exposure from sunrise to sunset, both in summer and winter. The thin alpine air amplifies solar radiation, and the absence of valley mists ensures consistent performance. The surrounding snow reflects sunlight, further enhancing energy production. Crucially, the panel tilt angles, ranging from 51° to 65°, effectively prevent snow accumulation, ensuring uninterrupted energy generation throughout the winter.

In many countries, like Germany and Spain, a combination of wind and solar power compensates for the winter decline in solar production. However, Switzerland’s mountainous terrain limits extensive wind farm development. Additionally, the country’s commitment to phasing out nuclear power by 2034 necessitates alternative energy sources to bridge the impending winter energy gap. By 2031, Switzerland plans to shutter its remaining three nuclear power plants, starting with the Beznau facility, which poses a considerable challenge in terms of winter energy supply, with an estimated deficit of around 50 terawatt-hours.

To confront this challenge head-on, Axpo has launched its “SolarOffensive” program, with plans to deploy an impressive 1.2 gigawatts of new solar power capacity by 2030. The Ovra Solara Camplauns project, a flagship initiative, will become Switzerland’s largest solar power plant. Nestled in the Alpe di Schnaus in Graubünden at an elevation of 2,000 meters, this project will feature an astounding 36,000 solar panels sprawled across an area equivalent to 26 soccer fields. What truly sets this project apart is its integration with recreational activities—both skiers in the winter and hikers in the summer can coexist harmoniously with clean energy production.

AlpinSolar, alongside upcoming endeavors like Ovra Solara Camplauns, epitomizes Switzerland’s commitment to harnessing the untapped potential of high-altitude solar energy. As the nation strides forward in its transition to sustainable energy sources, the Alpine solar revolution may soon serve as a blueprint for other mountainous regions worldwide. It not only showcases the synergy between renewable energy and breathtaking landscapes but also highlights the harmony between outdoor activities and clean energy production throughout the seasons.