In the ever-evolving world of renewable energy, two companies stand out for their innovative solutions and commitment to sustainability: SunPower and ADT Solar. Choosing the right solar provider for your home can be challenging. This comparison aims to provide a clear understanding of what each company offers.

SunPower vs ADT Solar

SunPower Overview

Founded in 1985, is renowned for its high-efficiency crystalline silicon photovoltaic solar panels. They have a nationwide presence and offer various financing options, including purchase or lease with zero down payment. SunPower’s solar panels are available in all 50 states, with significant presence in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, and North Carolina.

ADT Solar Overview

It is formerly known as SunPro Solar, was acquired by ADT Home Security in 2021. They offer a range of services, from solar panel installation to solar battery backup options. ADT Solar operates in 23 states and partners with Buildpro Roofing Specialists for necessary roof repairs or replacements.

SunPower Solar Services

Consultation: Virtual consultations with solar advisors.

Installation: Expert installation ensuring optimal performance.

Monitoring: Real-time energy monitoring software.

Maintenance and Support: Continuous system monitoring and assistance.

Warranty Service: Comprehensive 25-year warranty covering the entire system.

ADT Solar Services

Solar Panel Installation: Installation of solar panels for clean energy generation.

Solar Battery Backup: Options to ensure power during outages.

Roofing Services: Roof repairs or replacements in partnership with Buildpro Roofing Specialists.

Other Benefits

SunPower:

Design Studio: Online tool for custom home solar system design.

Online Estimates: Preliminary cost and savings estimates.

Virtual Consultations: Personalized advice from home.

SunPower Mobile App: Real-time system performance monitoring.

SunVault Storage and Helix Storage: Energy storage solutions for homes and businesses.

ADT Solar:

Referral Program: Earn rewards for referring friends.

Power Production Guarantee: Ensures a certain level of electricity production.

Home Energy Management: Helps manage home energy usage efficiently.

Price Protection Guarantee: Refunds the difference if a lower price is found.

Solar Panel Options

SunPower:

Maxeon Series: High efficiency and durability with Maxeon solar cell technology.

Performance Series: Affordable panels with innovative shingled design for reliability.

ADT Solar:

Qcells, Silfab, and Canadian Solar panels: High-performance panels with varying efficiency ratings.

Enphase: Solar system with inverter, battery, and monitoring system.

Tesla Powerwall: Solar batteries for energy storage.

Installation Process

SunPower:

Contact SunPower for a quote. Discuss energy requirements and site visit. Receive and approve detailed estimate. Secure necessary permits. System installation (typically within a day). Utility and building department inspections. Monitor system performance with MySunPower app.

ADT Solar:

Request a quote online. Site visit and survey. Custom system design. Handle necessary paperwork and approvals. Begin installation process. Complete quality inspection. Utility company inspection and approval. Turn on the system and start using solar energy.

Cost and Financing Options

SunPower:

Cash Purchase: Full cost upfront with all benefits.

Solar Loan: Finance over time.

Solar Lease: Fixed monthly payment, SunPower retains ownership.

Power Purchase Agreement (PPA): Pay for electricity produced at a predetermined rate.

ADT Solar:

Full Purchase: Pay upfront and own the panels.

Loan: Low monthly fee based on credit score.

Lease: Pay monthly to use the panels, but do not own them.

Warranties

SunPower:

25-Year Product Warranty.

25-Year Power Production Warranty.

25-Year Service Warranty.

ADT Solar:

25-Year Limited Workmanship Warranty.

25-Year Panel Manufacturer Warranties.

25-Year Power Production Guarantee.

Fine Print

When considering a solar system from either SunPower or ADT Solar, it’s crucial to read all terms and conditions carefully.

Feature SunPower ADT Solar State Availability 50 States 23 States Financing Options Cash, Loan, Lease, PPA Cash, Loan, Lease Warranty 25 Years (All-inclusive) 25 Years (Separate warranties)

How Do SunPower and ADT Solar Stack Up?

When comparing SunPower and ADT Solar, it’s evident that both companies have their strengths. SunPower excels in panel efficiency, warranty coverage, and nationwide availability. ADT Solar offers competitive pricing and excellent customer support, but its coverage is more limited.

Choosing the Best Solar Provider

The best solar provider for you depends on your specific needs, location, and budget. SunPower is ideal for those seeking high efficiency and comprehensive warranties. ADT Solar is a great choice for affordability and customer service.

FAQs

Which solar brand is best?

SunPower is widely regarded as the best for overall performance. Other top brands include REC Group, Panasonic, and Maxeon Solar Technologies. Which type of solar is best for home?

Monocrystalline panels typically have the highest efficiency and power capacity, often exceeding 22% efficiency. Which solar is more powerful?

Monocrystalline solar panels are the most efficient and powerful, making them ideal for homes with limited roof space.