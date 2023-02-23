Xcel Energy Could Face Severe Penalties for Delays in Connecting Colorado Solar Projects

Xcel Energy, Colorado’s largest electric utility provider, is facing pressure from regulators and lawmakers to speed up the process of connecting businesses and homeowners with solar systems to the grid. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is looking at ways to make this happen that likely includes penalties for delays. State Senator Chris Hansen has plans to introduce a bill setting deadlines and fines if utilities fail to meet them in order to reach Colorado’s renewable energy goals. According to Xcel, they have successfully connected over 70,000 customers with solar systems thus far. However, there has been an increase in applications due mostly from federal/state tax incentives which has led some customers to wait six-twelve months for connection approval. This issue was addressed by Governor Jared Polis during a February 6th news conference about high utility bills. Additionally, Eliot Abel – co-owner of Namaste Solar – noted that companies are having difficulty applying online through the portal system while experiencing supply chain problems as well as uncertainty surrounding new programs mandated by the state government under investor owned utilities regulations concerning distributed generation, such as solar panels on homes or businesses & community gardens.

Jerrold Pault – a retired contractor – spent thousands without seeing any results yet. With policymakers looking into the situation more closely, many questions arise such as what kind of solutions will be presented? How will these solutions affect both businesses and residential customers? Are there resources available for those who cannot afford extensive installation costs? It remains unclear how deep or comprehensive these solutions will be but one thing is certain: time is ticking for electric utilities in providing connectivity services for businesses and homeowners using solar power. In order for Xcel Energy and other electric utility providers in Colorado to achieve their renewable energy goals set by the state legislature & governor office, solutions must be presented that can address the long wait times associated with solar panel connectivity applications as well as regulatory issues dealing with affordability & supply availability. Only then can progress truly be made towards harnessing clean energy sources for our future generations here in Colorado and beyond.

Xcel Energy is also looking into other solutions to help speed up the process. The company has recently proposed a plan where they will allow customers to pay an upfront fee that would prioritize their application for connection and be reviewed within 30 days. This plan has been met with scrutiny due to concerns about affordability and fairness. Critics of this proposal argue that it places an unnecessary burden on those who cannot afford the upfront fee and is an unfair practice if not accompanied by a clear threshold for approval.