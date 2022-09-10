World EV Day: Mahindra unveils its first electric SUV  

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, unveiled the fun and fast XUV400 electric SUV on World EV Day eve. The XUV will be ready for launch in January 2023.

The XUV400 has advanced technology with special features. It is 4200 mm long with a wheelbase of 2600 mm, offering users a luxurious cabin space. The boot space is between 378 liters and 418 liters. It offers thrilling performance, attaining the 100kmph mark within 8.3seconds from the standstill, and goes up to reach the maximum 150kmph. This feature will make it the first made-in-India electric vehicle with the fastest acceleration.

The XUV400 leverages the strength of its various partners from South Korea. It comes with high-precision microcontrollers for smart vehicle control units and battery management systems, all in compliance with global standards. It also brings together the advanced tech ecosystem for speed and expertise, including calibration, system integration, and vehicle validation.

The driving range is not left out. After a full charge, it offers a range of 456km, which is anxiety free according to Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). The XUV 400 has a 39.4kW Li-ion cell battery pack that offers quick charging and longevity. An 80% charge takes only 50 minutes while charging with the 50kW DC fast charger. Using a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, a full charge takes 6 hours 30 minutes, and 13 hours using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, ‘The Mahindra Group is committed to becoming Carbon Neutral by 2040, and our EV game plan is at the core of this mission. We are doing our part against climate change with the unveiling of the All-Electric Mahindra XUV400, a fun-to-drive, generously sized SUV boasting excellent interior room for our discerning customers. The market too is extremely receptive to a clean, enjoyable, and capable vehicle, and we foresee stupendous growth in the category. The XUV400’s class-leading acceleration delivers an adrenaline rush, while its exceptional range offers anxiety-free drives. On the eve of World EV Day 2022, we are proud to present to India’s young trendsetters the fun and fast XUV400.’

World EV Day 2022

The first world EV day was initiated by Sustainability Media Company Greet TV in 2020. Every 9th of September is another opportunity to reflect on the growth of EVs worldwide, the challenges, and possible solutions to progress roadblocks. Also, it is a day to increase awareness of the benefits of switching to EVs.

This year, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles(SMEV) urged people to join the zero-emission vehicle revolution. ‘The overwhelming response from the citizens has outpaced the supply side of OEMs. As we move forward intending to make India an EV hub, it is imperative that all stakeholders are in harmony so a solid logistical foundation can be built for the industry,’ SMEV Director General Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility, said, ‘On World EV Day, we celebrate India’s electrification journey. We are committed to promoting sustainable motoring with zero-emission products at Mahindra Last Mile Mobility. I am confident that we can enable a green and smarter tomorrow for India with our collective efforts.’