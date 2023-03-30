Wisconsin’s Largest Renewable Energy Project Approved by Public Service Commission

Wisconsin’s largest renewable energy project has been approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW). The project is set to be built in Dane County, Wisconsin and is being spearheaded by Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies. The project, called the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, will feature 300 megawatts (MW) of solar generation, which is enough to power approximately 90,000 homes.

This project marks a significant step towards achieving WPS’s and WEC Energy Group’s goal of investing $5.4 billion in renewable energy projects across the state. The investments made in renewable energy are set to provide customers with affordable, reliable, and clean energy while creating a brighter, more sustainable future for Wisconsin.

WPS and We Energies will own 90% of the project, with the remaining 10% owned by Madison Gas and Electric. The project is set to begin construction later this year, with completion expected by the end of 2025.

“We appreciate the Commission and staff’s thorough review, and the Commission’s unanimous approval of this project. The Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is the largest renewable energy project in Wisconsin. This project is an important part of our plan to aggressively reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing customers affordable, reliable and clean energy,” said Scott Lauber, president and CEO of WEC Energy Group.

Combining utility-scale solar with battery storage will allow WPS and We Energies to extend the benefits of renewable energy and provide customers sunshine after sunset. The project will also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a cleaner, more sustainable future for Wisconsin.

The approval of this project is an important milestone for the state of Wisconsin, as it marks a significant step towards achieving the state’s renewable energy goals. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the state aims to generate 40% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025.

The Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is set to make a significant contribution towards this goal, and the investment made in renewable energy is expected to provide customers with approximately $2 billion in savings over the next 20 years.

In addition to the environmental and economic benefits of renewable energy, the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is also set to create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the state. The construction and maintenance of the project are set to create hundreds of jobs in the area, providing a much-needed boost to the local economy.

The approval of this project is also a testament to the commitment of WPS and We Energies to providing customers with affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy. The investment made in renewable energy is not only good for the environment but is also good for the customers and the state of Wisconsin as a whole.

In conclusion, the approval of the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is a significant milestone for Wisconsin and a significant step towards achieving the state’s renewable energy goals. The project is set to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and provide customers with affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy. It is also set to make a significant contribution towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for Wisconsin.