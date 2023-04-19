US Clean Energy Investments Exceed 5 years’ Worth in Just 9 Months

The US clean energy sector has experienced a historic surge in investment, exceeding five years’ worth of capital investment in just nine months. According to a new report by the American Clean Power Association, more than $150 billion has been invested in the utility-scale clean energy sector since the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law in August 2022.

According to the Clean Energy Investing in America study conducted by the American Clean Power Association, there is a statistical analysis of the distribution of capital investment in the clean energy sector. The association is a group of renewable energy companies that aim to establish clean energy as the primary source of power in the United States. The report highlights that 46 announcements of new, expanded, or reopened utility-scale manufacturing facilities have been made in the last nine months. These manufacturing facilities include 26 solar manufacturing facilities, 10 battery storage manufacturing facilities, 8 wind manufacturing facilities, and 2 offshore wind manufacturing facilities.

The report also noted that the investment resulted in the creation of 18,000 new American manufacturing jobs and $4.4 billion in announced consumer savings. Nearly 96,000 MW of announced clean energy capacity will also be generated, and 24 million Americans will benefit from utilities that announced consumer savings. The American Clean Power Association report suggests that states such as Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, and Tennessee, will see new or expanded factories, while other locations remain undetermined.

However, the report warns that a streamlined permitting process is necessary for the clean energy buildout to happen in a timely manner and prevent significant delays for 100 GW of clean energy. The report notes that the average timeline for a clean energy project to obtain necessary National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reviews is 4.5 years. A more efficient permitting process could prevent these lengthy delays and support the growth of the clean energy sector.

The Clean Energy Investing in America study suggests that Congress needs to reform the permitting process in a way that balances timeliness and thoroughness of environmental reviews. This recommendation follows a recent announcement from the Biden administration regarding their efforts to improve the permitting process. The Biden administration announced plans to improve the permitting process for renewable energy projects by launching a new task force that aims to streamline the permitting process and accelerate the development of clean energy projects. The task force, called the Interagency Clean Energy Permitting Task Force, will involve several federal agencies, including the Department of Energy, the Department of Interior, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The American Clean Power Association’s report highlights the importance of expediting and streamlining the permitting process for clean energy projects. If not, it could jeopardize the anticipated clean energy buildout and the economic benefits that come with it. The private sector has the technology, resources, and workforce to build a clean energy economy and deliver affordable, reliable, clean power to American families and businesses. Therefore, Congress must create a permitting system that is equal to the challenge and designed to succeed.

This surge in clean energy investment reflects the growing demand for renewable energy in the US. Consumers and businesses alike are recognizing the economic and environmental benefits of transitioning to clean energy. The American Clean Power Association report highlights the potential for the US to become a leader in clean energy production and create jobs across the country.

The transition to clean energy is already underway, and it’s important that the US government supports the growth of the clean energy sector. The recent investments in the clean energy sector provide hope for a more sustainable and prosperous future. The American Clean Power Association’s report highlights the need for a streamlined permitting process to ensure the clean energy sector continues to thrive. With the right policies in place, the US can lead the way in clean energy production and create a more sustainable future.