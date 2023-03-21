Texas Leads the Nation in Renewable Energy Generation, Doubling California’s Output

Texas is known for its size, with more jobs created in 2022 than in any other state. But there is another aspect of Texas’ greatness that may surprise you: it leads the nation in the generation of renewable energy, producing over 136,000 gigawatt-hours in 2022, more than double California’s output.

This information comes from a report issued by the United States Energy Information Administration. Wind energy is the biggest contributor to Texas‘ renewable energy production, but the state is rapidly increasing its solar power harnessing. In fact, it likely won’t be too long before this state overtakes California in solar power.

Renewable energy, particularly wind and solar, is a reliable and cost-effective source of energy, helping keep costs down during extreme weather events. In a state known for its relentless heat in the summer, renewables help keep the power on during those all-too-familiar heat waves. Exactly the same thing should have been visible for the chilly fronts that held the state in February 2021 and again in February 2023. Costs were held down with sustainable power sources while the expense of coal and natural gas were higher.

Solar and wind energy renewables accounted for more than 20% of the United States’ carbon-free energy sources in 2022, with another 18+% coming from nuclear sources. Texas also leads the country in states that generated the most carbon-free electricity, producing over 180,000 gigawatt-hours. Illinois was a distant second with 124,000+.

Climate change activists point to solar and wind energy as reliable sources of energy. The combination of nuclear, solar, and wind energy sources powered nearly 38% of the state’s power in 2021.

But why is this happening in a state where several are not concerned about human-caused climate change? Simple. The cost of renewable energy from solar and wind development is low, with wind turbines taking six months to a year to offset their cost and solar panels saving on energy costs in the long run. Solar panels cost about $16,000 on average but could be as high as $35,000 on the highest end.

As a result, the state is working to expand its renewable energy portfolio even further. Looking ahead to 2030, the state has set targets to cut at least 40% from 1990 levels in greenhouse gas emissions. This goal is followed by an even more ambitious target to reach zero-net greenhouse gas emissions between 2040 and 2050.

The rapid expansion of renewable energy in Texas is a significant achievement that is helping to move the state towards a more sustainable future. The Lone Star State’s use of renewable energy shows that it is possible to transition to sustainable energy sources while keeping costs down and maintaining reliability.

Of course, the benefits of renewable energy go far beyond Texas’ borders. As more states embrace renewable energy, the United States as a whole will become less dependent on fossil fuels, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to a more sustainable future.

It’s not just the United States that is benefiting from the expansion of renewable energy. Countries around the world are embracing sustainable energy sources, with many setting ambitious targets to reduce their carbon footprints. From wind turbines in the North Sea to solar farms in China, renewable energy is becoming a major contributor to the global energy mix.

In conclusion, Texas’ position as a leader in renewable energy generation is a significant milestone that bodes well for the future of sustainable energy. With continued investment in renewable energy sources, Texas and other states across the United States can continue to reduce their carbon footprints, lower energy costs, and help build a more sustainable future for all.