Sun-Ways introduces Removable Solar Panel ‘carpet’ on Railway Tracks for Electricity Generation

European startup Sun-Ways has introduced a novel solar panel system that could pave the way for renewable energy production along railway tracks. The innovative system is designed to generate electricity through solar panels that can be removed and reinstalled when necessary. Sun-Ways claims that the system could be implemented on half of the railway lines across the world.

The concept of solar panel installation along railroad tracks is not new. However, Sun-Ways has patented a removable system that can be installed and removed with ease. The one-meter-wide panels are factory-preassembled in Switzerland and can be positioned between train lines and fastened to the rails using a piston mechanism.

The installation process is carried out by a train created by Swiss track upkeep company Scheuchzer. The train spreads the photovoltaic boards out along the rail track “like an unrolling floor covering” as it ventures, as indicated by Sun-Ways. This method of installation ensures that trains can continue to travel along the lines without incident, thanks to rail grinding.

The company claims that large solar panel installations are difficult to construct due to a lack of available space. However, “solar panels between rails have no visual or environmental impact,” says co-founder of Sun-Ways, Baptiste Danichert. The area between railroad lines is broad enough to accommodate standard-sized solar panels without impeding train passage.

In partnership with EPFL, the Swiss Federal Technology Institute in Lausanne, Sun-Ways has patented a removable system that allows for maintenance tasks like rail grinding to be performed without incident to train travel. This is a key innovation that sets the company apart from other businesses that have tested photovoltaic components mounted on railroad sleepers.

Italy’s Greenrail and England’s Bankset Energy are two additional businesses that have been testing solar panel installation along railroad tracks. However, they have yet to patent a removable system that allows for maintenance tasks to be performed without incident to train travel.

Sun-Ways’ removable system is a game-changer for the renewable energy industry. It not only allows for the production of renewable energy through solar panels but also ensures that train travel is not disrupted due to maintenance tasks. The company claims that this innovation could be implemented on half of the railway lines across the globe, providing a significant source of renewable energy.

“This way, we [Switzerland] could produce some of the electricity we need,” says Danichert. The company’s removable solar panel system could be a crucial step towards achieving sustainable energy goals globally. As countries look towards renewable energy sources to reduce their carbon footprint, Sun-Ways’ innovative system could provide a viable solution.

Sun-Ways is not alone in its efforts to promote renewable energy through innovative systems. Countries across the world are investing in renewable energy sources like wind and solar to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. However, there are still challenges in the adoption of renewable energy sources, such as the intermittent nature of solar and wind energy.

The solar panel system introduced by Sun-Ways has the potential to address some of these challenges by providing a consistent source of renewable energy along railway tracks. The system could also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector by powering trains with renewable energy.

In conclusion, Sun-Ways’ innovative solar panel system could be a significant step towards achieving sustainable energy goals globally. The company’s patented removable system allows for the installation and removal of solar panels without incident to train travel, providing a consistent source of renewable energy. As countries look towards renewable energy sources to reduce their carbon footprint, Sun-Ways’ innovative system could provide a viable solution.