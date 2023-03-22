Spearmint Energy Acquires 900MW Battery Portfolio in Texas

Spearmint Energy has acquired a portfolio of grid battery projects with a capacity of 900MW in Texas. The portfolio, collectively known as Nomadic, consists of three projects, each with a target capacity of 300MW, which was acquired from one of the largest developers and operators of clean energy projects in the United States.

Nomadic, with a capacity of up to 900MW/2000 megawatt-hour, will serve Texas’ rapidly growing ERCOT power market. This is a significant acquisition for Spearmint, as Texas has seen a strong increase in demand for renewable energy generation projects following Winter Storm Uri and the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Nomadic BESS portfolio is located in Cooke, Galveston, and Brazoria counties. The principal project inside the Itinerant portfolio is expected to arrive at notice to continue in mid 2024 and start business activity inside 12-year and a half.

Spearmint Energy’s mission is to facilitate the clean energy revolution through the delivery of renewable power to the grid efficiently, safely, and where communities need it most. The acquisition of the Nomadic portfolio marks Spearmint’s second acquisition since the company’s launch in May 2022, following its acquisition of Revolution, a 150MW/300MWh project in West Texas.

“We are proud to add Nomadic to the Spearmint portfolio,” said Andrew Waranch, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Spearmint. “A collection of state-of-the-art energy storage projects, Nomadic will enable Spearmint to continue to execute our mission of facilitating the clean energy revolution through the delivery of renewable power to the grid efficiently, safely, and where communities need it most.”

“As we approach the first anniversary of Spearmint, we are tremendously energized for the future potential of our Company and its ability to positively impact our environment by responsibly reducing carbon emissions,” Waranch said.

