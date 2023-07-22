Spain’s Tourism Sector Embraces Renewable Energy for Sustainable Future

In a bid to demonstrate their commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Spain’s tourism companies are increasingly turning to renewable energy sources. From major theme parks to wineries and hotels, the country’s tourism sector is proving that it can be a driving force for positive change.

One prominent example of this green transition can be seen at PortAventura World, one of Europe’s largest and most popular attraction parks, located approximately 110 km south of Barcelona. Unbeknownst to the visitors enjoying the thrilling rides, a sprawling sea of 11,000 solar panels now adorns a field that was once used for crop cultivation. This impressive solar park has recently gone live, supplying a third of the energy needed to power rides like Ferrari Land.

Héctor Gómez, Spain’s Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, proudly stated that Spain is the best European country for investments in renewable energy, making it an attractive destination for environmentally conscious companies, including those in the tourism and automotive sectors like Tesla.

The solar park at PortAventura World is just the initial phase of an ambitious plan by the amusement park and Spanish energy giants Endesa to embrace green tourism. Covering an area equivalent to nine football fields, the solar park generates enough electricity to power 3,000 family homes annually, significantly reducing the park’s carbon footprint. The second phase of solar panels is already in the pipeline, and the park has also installed 150 free electric car chargers for customers and staff.

The move towards sustainable tourism has garnered attention from other amusement parks in Europe and beyond. PortAventura World has become a reference point for the integration of renewable energy into the entertainment industry. The project is estimated to save 4,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, making a significant contribution to combatting climate change.

José Bogas, CEO of energy company Endesa, acknowledged the importance of the initiative, especially after executives were delayed due to extreme weather conditions. This incident highlights the urgency of adopting greener practices and reinforces the commitment of companies like PortAventura World and Endesa to drive positive change.

Choni Fernández, Sustainability Director of PortAventura World, stressed that the goal is not only to inaugurate the solar panels and electric chargers but also to educate visitors, especially school groups, about renewable energy generation and its role in addressing global challenges.

Spain’s green tourism movement is not limited to amusement parks. The country’s wineries are also embracing renewable energy. In the northern Castile and Leon region lies the Abadia Retuerta bodega, which utilizes solar panels to generate about 30% of the power needed to run the winery, contributing to the circular economy and responsible resource management.

Even major hotel chains are joining the renewable energy revolution. RIU Hotels and Resorts, a prominent Spanish hotel chain, signed a deal with Iberdrola to power 11,000 rooms in 27 hotels with 100% renewable energy. This commitment is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by an equivalent amount that would be sequestered by 300,000 trees.

Local authorities are also stepping up their efforts. In Salou, a popular resort on the Costa Dorada, private campsites have installed solar panels on parking shades to generate renewable power. Salou Council is integrating renewable energy into its urban planning, with the mayor, Pere Granados, highlighting upcoming projects for the renewal of urban lighting with energy-efficient systems.

From large-scale theme parks to small private campsites, Spain’s tourism sector is proving that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand. As the country continues to lead the way in renewable energy investments, green tourism is set to become an increasingly significant aspect of Spain’s tourism industry, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.