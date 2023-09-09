SMA Solar Explores New Manufacturing Venture in the USA, Riding on Biden’s Green Subsidy Wave

In a bold move to expand its global presence, German solar stalwart SMA Solar is contemplating the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in North America. This decision comes six years after the company shuttered its US plant, signaling a resurgence in business prospects and its commitment to harnessing the potential of the booming renewable energy sector.

Acknowledging the compelling incentives provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), SMA Solar aims to leverage the substantial support offered by the US government’s billion-dollar subsidy program, championed by President Joe Biden. Company insiders suggest that a verdict on the establishment of the new factory could be reached in the coming weeks, reaffirming SMA Solar’s commitment to growth and innovation.

SMA Solar is joining a growing list of green technology companies drawn to the United States by the allure of generous government subsidies. Solar cell manufacturer Meyer Burger and Munich-based fusion energy startup Marvel Fusion have already signaled their intent to set up production facilities in North America. This migration reflects President Biden’s commitment to accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources and combating climate change on a global scale.

However, SMA Solar’s expansion into North America is not solely motivated by substantial financial incentives. The company’s CEO, Jürgen Reinert, noted that maintaining the status quo—delivering products to the US from Germany—would entail a significant cost disadvantage of approximately 20 percent. Establishing local production becomes a strategic necessity to remain competitive in the American market.

North America has evolved into a pivotal market for SMA Solar, positioned as its second most crucial market after Europe. With a 24 percent share of sales, the North American market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, further underscoring the importance of localized manufacturing. Solar industry expert Götz Fischbeck highlights that companies like Siemens are also expanding their operations in the US due to the unbeatable subsidy conditions.

Despite its North American ambitions, SMA Solar remains committed to its home base. The company is concurrently expanding production capabilities within Germany. Notably, SMA Solar commenced construction of a gigawatt-scale factory in Niestetal, Hesse, aiming to double its annual production capacity by 2025. This dual strategy emphasizes the company’s dedication to maintaining its global footprint while capitalizing on regional opportunities.

SMA CEO Jürgen Reinert celebrated this dual approach at the factory’s groundbreaking ceremony, stating, “Who would have thought just a few years ago that we would double our production capacity and create more than 200 jobs in the region?” SMA Solar’s journey has been marked by resilience and adaptation, surviving the tumultuous landscape of the solar industry’s market shifts.

The recent history of SMA Solar paints a picture of transformation and recovery. The company faced financial turmoil in the wake of a German solar market collapse eleven years ago, driven by reduced subsidies. The struggle to stay afloat prompted significant job cuts and the closure of production facilities across various countries. However, the company’s sales figures have rebounded impressively, exceeding a billion euros over the past five years.

The once-flagging SMA Solar’s remarkable turnaround is underscored by its share price, which has nearly tripled in value over a five-year period, reaching €74.45 from under €25. This resurgence was buoyed by a €56 million profit posted last year, signaling the company’s return to financial stability.

Buoyed by its success, SMA Solar is poised to redefine its role in the renewable energy landscape. The “Strategy 2025” initiative envisions the company as an inverter manufacturer and a comprehensive energy solutions provider. The five pillars of this strategy—inverters, storage, electromobility, hydrogen, and smart control—showcase SMA Solar’s ambition to lead in the burgeoning renewable energy ecosystem.

As SMA Solar contemplates its manufacturing expansion into the USA, it joins a chorus of companies hailing the US government’s proactive stance toward incentivizing green initiatives. The IRA’s comprehensive package of subsidies, tax credits, and rebates has spurred foreign and domestic corporations to undertake a slew of green projects, signaling a seismic shift toward sustainability. Notably, 15 of the 20 largest projects initiated under the IRA have been spearheaded by international corporations, highlighting the global significance of this American green wave.