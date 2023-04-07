Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy to Deploy Record 1.2 GW of Community Solar Power

Qcells, a leading photovoltaic (PV) solar-cell manufacturer, has partnered with community solar firm Summit Ridge Energy to deploy a record-breaking 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of community solar power in the United States. This project marks the latest in a three-year-long partnership between the two companies, with Qcells manufacturing an impressive 2.5 million solar panels to power the largest community solar order in US history.

As per the statement released by the White House, the deployment of 1.2 GW of community solar power by Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy is expected to generate sufficient clean energy to power 140,000 homes and businesses in the United States, including those located in underserved areas, enabling renters and those without access to rooftop solar to benefit from clean energy. The White House has announced this as a significant milestone in the push for clean energy in the country. According to the White House statement, the project is aimed at ensuring a cleaner, more sustainable future for the United States, reducing carbon emissions and creating jobs in the process.

Currently, 22 states and the District of Columbia have community solar programs in place to offer residents access to clean energy. Community solar has been shown to result in an average of 10% annual savings for customers, making it an accessible way for individuals and businesses to benefit from the cost savings associated with solar energy.

In an emailed statement, Robin Dutta, the campaign director for Local Solar for All, applauded the announcement of the largest community solar purchase in the United States, calling it a significant step toward a more sustainable future for the country.

The White House did not indicate a target date for the project, but it is a significant milestone in the fight for clean energy in the United States. The move toward clean energy is gaining momentum, and the Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy project is a step in the right direction, according to industry experts.

US Vice President Kamala Harris marked the commitment between the two companies on April 7th, 2023, at a Qcells’ solar panel manufacturing site in Dalton, Georgia. She praised the companies for their commitment to clean energy and the creation of jobs that will result from the project.

The Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy project is not the first investment in clean energy manufacturing in the United States. In January 2023, Qcells announced that it would invest over $2.5 billion to build a solar supply chain in Georgia, marking the largest-ever investment in clean energy manufacturing in the country to date. According to Qcells CEO Justin Lee, the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act, signed into law by Senator Jon Ossoff, played a significant role in the project’s realization.

“We’ve worked closely with Senator Ossoff to get his solar manufacturing legislation signed into law, which helped make today’s historic investment possible. We look forward to continuing our close partnership with Senator Ossoff to create fully American-made and sustainable solar solutions, starting here in Georgia,” said Lee.

Qcells, the PV solar-cell manufacturing giant, has revealed its plans to invest $147 million through its solar supplier, Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia, to establish a new solar ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) production plant in Georgia. The facility will be the only plant in the United States to manufacture the most widely used encapsulant material, which is used to attach the solar cells to the top and rear surfaces of the PV modules.

According to reports, Qcells is projected to achieve a total solar panel production capacity of 8.4 GW in Georgia by the year 2024, with this project being a significant step toward reaching that goal. The company’s investment in clean energy manufacturing in the United States is a sign of confidence in the growing demand for clean energy and its potential for job creation and economic growth in the country.