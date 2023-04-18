John Kerry: Clean Energy Transition Irreversible, No Rolling Back

John Kerry, the United States climate envoy, has emphasized that the transition to clean energy is irreversible and there is no turning back. Kerry has urged countries to follow through on their commitments to phase out polluting fossil fuels and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, despite current levels exceeding the limit.

At the recent G-7 talks in Sapporo, Kerry praised the unity shown by the member countries in phasing out the use of unabated fossil fuels that emit greenhouse gases. He stressed the importance of reducing emissions, deploying renewables, and accelerating the development of new technologies to combat climate change.

President Biden’s Major Economies Forum presents another opportunity for countries to commit resources to the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Kerry is hopeful for cooperation with China on climate, despite tensions over issues such as Taiwan, human rights, and technology.

Climate financing needs to be reformed to encourage more multilateral development banks to lend more and at better rates. Kerry also lauded the Inflation Reduction Act as a significant step towards incentivizing climate-friendly investments, signaling to the market that there is money to be made by transitioning towards clean energy technologies.

Notably, the United States will not invest in new coal-fired power plants due to market trends. However, some countries, including Japan, have expressed concerns about setting a clear timeline for phasing out coal-fired plants, citing energy security.

Kerry emphasized the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions as climate change has led to numerous deaths every year due to factors such as poor air quality, extreme heat, and other severe impacts. He emphasized the need to act swiftly to reduce emissions, deploy renewables, and accelerate the development of new technologies to avoid catastrophic consequences.

The transition to clean energy is an irreversible trend, according to Kerry. However, it will require a concerted effort from countries, institutions, and individuals to reach the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. With President Biden’s leadership, the United States is committed to playing its part in the fight against climate change and hopes to inspire others to do the same.

In conclusion, Kerry’s message is clear: the time to act on climate change is now. The world needs to move away from polluting fossil fuels and towards clean energy technologies. The transition is not only necessary for the health of the planet, but it also presents an opportunity for economic growth and job creation. The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated, and countries must work together to combat climate change and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.