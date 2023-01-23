Is Pioneering Technology, Such As Floating Solar Panels, The Answer To Our Global Climate Crisis And Rising Utility Costs?

EDP, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, has been at the forefront of solar power innovation. After extensive research and development, they have developed technologies such as floating solar, which can be deployed on large dams and in the sea. In Singapore, for example, a project is underway to construct a floating solar array to help generate clean and affordable electricity. In Europe, too, EDP recently inaugurated the Alqueva Dam in Portugal – the largest artificial dam in Europe – with a combination of wind farms, solar panels, and connected hydro plants.

The immense potential of renewable energy has become more obvious than ever due to the climate crisis. This is why EDP is focusing on bringing this message to Davos: that we must transition away from fossil fuels to reduce costs, secure energy independence, and address climate change. In order for this to happen, however, stable regulatory regimes and appropriate price signals must be put into effect – something that requires collaboration between public policymakers and private initiatives alike.

Unfortunately, this process can sometimes be frustratingly slow – particularly when it comes to tackling issues such as drought management in Portugal – but according to EDP’s team, optimism remains high that we will reach our goals. To ensure this happens, however, we must continue spreading awareness about how renewables can bring cheaper energy prices for customers as well as developing projects on the ground, so we are not just engaging in rhetoric but actually delivering results.

What makes these challenges even more difficult is that they require an unprecedented level of collaboration between all stakeholders involved in renewables, whether it’s researchers developing new technologies or public policymakers creating incentives for businesses looking to invest in cleaner sources of electricity. Everyone must come together if we are really going to accelerate our planet’s journey towards using renewable energy sources exclusively by 2050.

The potential exists; it’s up to us now to make sure that everyone takes part in making it happen quickly and efficiently.