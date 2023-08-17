Inflation Reduction Act Creates More Than 170,000 Clean Energy Jobs in First Year

The United States is celebrating a year of groundbreaking progress fuelled by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), hailed as the nation’s most significant leap toward clean energy and climate action. Since its enactment on August 16, 2022, the IRA has already catalyzed the creation of over 170,000 jobs in the clean energy sector and is poised to generate an additional 1.5 million employment opportunities over the next decade.

Emblematic of President Joe Biden’s commitment to combating the climate crisis, the IRA has swiftly transformed the landscape of the clean energy sector. In a statement released yesterday, the Biden-Harris Administration lauded the IRA’s impact on fostering economic growth while simultaneously addressing environmental concerns.

A hallmark of the IRA is its strategic emphasis on inclusion, ensuring that disadvantaged communities and marginalized populations are not left behind. “Just twelve months after the law was signed, it has already had a significant impact on American workers and families and is meeting the goals of disadvantaged communities and those who have often been left behind,” stated the Administration.

The economic ripples of the IRA are palpable across industries. Companies have announced investments surpassing $110 billion in clean energy production, encompassing more than $70 billion in the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain and over $10 billion in solar panel manufacturing. This surge in private sector commitment mirrors President Biden’s vision for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Projected to curtail greenhouse gas emissions by approximately one billion tons by 2030, the combined force of public and private sector investments underscores the IRA’s capacity to drive tangible change in the environmental landscape.

The IRA’s impact extends beyond the industrial realm, reaching communities in need. The Biden-Harris Administration has allocated more than a billion dollars over the past year to enhance community resilience and fortify defences against the consequences of climate change, including the escalating threats of droughts, heatwaves, and extreme weather events.

American households are also poised to reap significant financial benefits from the IRA. According to data recently released by the U.S. Department of Energy, households are projected to save between $27 to $38 billion on electricity bills from 2022 to 2030, when compared to a scenario without the IRA. These savings ease the financial burden on families and underline the law’s contribution to broader economic stability.

The U.S. Department of Energy substantiates the IRA’s climate-focused achievements, a trajectory bolstered by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. According to the department’s estimations, the combined impact of these two legislative endeavours could slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by up to 41 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. A transformational achievement, this endeavour also envisions the United States potentially attaining 80 percent clean electricity by the end of the decade.

Moreover, these policies are expected to yield tangible benefits at the pump and the power socket. The U.S. Department of Energy predicts that by 2030, the IRA and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act could lead to a reduction of up to 9 percent in electricity rates and a drop of up to 13 percent in gas prices. Such substantial decreases would inject billions of dollars back into the hands of American consumers.

These legislative strides, in conjunction with complementary actions from federal, state, and local governments, along with robust private sector engagement, have positioned the United States on a promising trajectory. With the IRA and its sister laws, President Biden’s audacious goal of achieving a 50 to 52 percent reduction in emissions below 2005 levels by 2030, en route to net-zero emissions by 2050, appears not just attainable but increasingly probable.

External experts echo this optimism, forecasting that U.S. greenhouse gas emissions could plummet by 43 to 48 percent below 2005 levels by 2035, a testament to the impact of these groundbreaking legislative endeavours.

As the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act unfolds, the United States stands at a pivotal juncture, having ignited a multifaceted revolution that marries economic growth with environmental stewardship. With the nation’s resolve firmly cemented, the path to a greener, more sustainable future has never been more promising.