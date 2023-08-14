India’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Drop by One-Third in 14 Years, Exceeding Expectations

India’s relentless efforts in renewable energy generation and forest conservation have led to an impressive reduction of 33 percent in its greenhouse gas emissions rate over the course of 14 years, according to confidential sources familiar with the country’s latest assessment report set to be submitted to the United Nations. This accomplishment surpasses expectations and positions India favorably in its commitment to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to curtail emissions intensity by 45 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.

The revelation comes as part of the preparations for India’s Third National Communication (TNC) report, a comprehensive document detailing the nation’s progress in mitigating emissions. The data shows that India’s emissions intensity, defined as the volume of greenhouse gases emitted per unit of gross domestic product (GDP) growth, plummeted by an astonishing 33 percent from 2005 to 2019. This substantial decline signifies that India is effectively decoupling its economic growth from emissions, marking a monumental step towards a more sustainable future.

An anonymous official close to the matter shared with Reuters that the average annual rate of emissions reduction surged to 3 percent during the years 2016 to 2019, a remarkable acceleration from the earlier rate of about 1.5 percent between 2014 and 2016. This achievement is largely attributed to the Indian government’s concerted efforts to boost renewable energy sources, even as fossil fuels maintain a dominant position in the energy mix. The notable acceleration in emissions reduction demonstrates India’s commitment to embracing cleaner energy alternatives.

“The continuous reduction in the emission intensity of the Indian economy indicates that the country has successfully severed the link between its economic expansion and greenhouse gas emissions,” said the official who declined to be named. This achievement is expected to alleviate the pressure from developed nations urging India to decrease its reliance on coal, as the country’s emissions intensity reduction aligns with global sustainability goals.

The increased forest cover and initiatives promoting non-fossil fuel power generation and emission reduction in industrial, automotive, and energy sectors have been instrumental in driving down India’s emissions intensity. In 2019, the nation’s forests and trees encompassed a significant 24.56 percent of its land area, totalling 80.73 million hectares. Additionally, India’s recent focus on green hydrogen, produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy, is a promising avenue for further emissions reduction.

While the report showcasing India’s remarkable progress in emissions reduction has yet to be ratified by the federal cabinet, the ramifications of such achievements are already being felt. The advancements made in emissions intensity reduction can shield India from mounting pressure by developed countries to transition away from coal.

Despite thermal power stations continuing to supply 73 percent of India’s electricity consumption, there is a notable shift in the energy landscape. Central Electricity Authority data reveals that non-fossil fuel-based power, comprising hydro, nuclear, and renewable energy sources, contributed to 25.3 percent of India’s total power generation in the fiscal year ending in March. This figure reflects an increase from 24.6 percent three years prior, showcasing a growing reliance on sustainable energy options.

The global effort to phase out fossil fuels and establish stringent emission reduction targets faced a setback as the Group of 20 (G20) major economies failed to reach an agreement on these matters last month. While developed nations grapple with their fossil fuel dependency, developing countries, including India, emphasize that their resources have been compromised due to industrialized nations’ unregulated use of fossil fuels.

India’s monumental 33 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions rate over the span of 14 years reflects its unwavering commitment to a greener and more sustainable future. Bolstered by renewable energy generation, forest conservation efforts, and a burgeoning green hydrogen industry, India’s success story in emissions reduction serves as a beacon of hope in the global fight against climate change.